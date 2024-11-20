Argentina’S Economic Reforms Gain IMF Support Amidst G20 Summit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Javier Milei of Argentina received backing for his economic plan from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The two met in Rio de Janeiro during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil. Georgieva described the meeting as productive on social media.



She praised Argentina's progress in stabilizing its and strengthening its market. The IMF expressed readiness to support Argentina's effort to build on these achievements. This support comes at a crucial time for the South American nation.



Argentina faces debt repayments of about $44.5 billion to the IMF . The country has devised a financial program to secure larger disbursements. This strategy aims to ease the pressure on its international reserves.







The meeting follows comments made by Argentina's Economy Minister, Luis Caputo, a month ago. He stated that Argentina was exploring alternatives with the IMF to relieve pressure on the central bank's reserves. Caputo welcomed the IMF's positive evaluation of Argentina's economic program.



Milei's government initiated this program on December 10, 2023. It focuses on market-oriented reforms and fiscal discipline. These measures aim to address Argentina's long-standing economic challenges, including high inflation and currency instability.



The IMF's support suggests a positive outlook for Argentina's economic reforms. However, challenges remain as the country navigates its debt obligations and seeks to stabilize its economy. The government's ability to implement these reforms effectively will be crucial.







MENAFN20112024007421016031ID1108905164