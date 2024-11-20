Jeffrey Lamoureaux Launches New Personal Website Dedicated To Title IX And Civil Rights Advocacy

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) California, US, 20th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Jeffrey Lamoureaux, a respected expert in Title IX investigations and civil rights compliance, is proud to announce the launch of his brand-new personal website: . The new site serves as a comprehensive resource for institutions, professionals, and individuals interested in about Title IX compliance, civil rights investigations, and best practices in fostering safe and equitable environments.







With over 24 years of experience spanning law enforcement and civil rights work, Jeffrey Lamoureaux has dedicated his career to protecting individuals' rights and ensuring fair treatment. His background as a former police officer with the Burbank Police Department, where he handled high-stress situations including life-saving interventions and traumatic events, has uniquely positioned him to understand the importance of trauma-informed care in investigative processes. His transition into Title IX and civil rights work was driven by a passion for equity and the desire to continue serving others in meaningful ways.

About Jeffrey Lamoureaux : Visitors can learn more about Jeff's professional journey, from his beginnings in law enforcement to his current role as a civil rights investigator, and how his experiences have shaped his approach to fairness and empathy.

Services Offered : The site outlines the consulting, training, and investigative services Jeff provides, with a focus on Title IX compliance and civil rights issues in educational and professional settings.

Educational Resources : A selection of articles and insights on topics such as trauma-informed investigations, workplace equity, and the importance of mental health support for professionals in high-stress roles. Contact and Consultation : Easy access for scheduling consultations or inquiries about Title IX and civil rights services, ensuring that clients can connect directly with Jeff for expert guidance.

“I'm thrilled to launch this new website and make it easier for people to understand and access the critical work we do in Title IX and civil rights compliance,” said Lamoureaux.“My mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their role or background, is treated with dignity, respect, and fairness. This website is an extension of that commitment and a place where people can find resources and support.”

About Jeffrey Lamoureaux Title IX:

Raised in California, Jeffrey Lamoureaux has extensive experience in law enforcement and civil rights compliance, with a focus on Title IX investigations. As the owner of CIXE Investigations, he has worked with institutions across the country to ensure fair and trauma-informed investigative practices. Driven by a passion for justice and a commitment to creating safe environments, Jeff brings a unique perspective to every case he handles.

