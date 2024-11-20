30 Days To Change Your Life: The Science Behind Dubai Fitness Challenge Success Stories

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Year-on-year, DFC research and analysis shows an overwhelmingly positive participant experience, showcasing the power of 30 x 30 to help spark a lifetime of wellness.

With an epic eighth edition of DFC firmly underway, residents and visitors are already discovering new ways to move and taking the path to a fitter future. By forming daily routines and through positive reinforcement, completing 30x30 helps form healthy habits



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 November 2024 – Repetition is the secret to building lasting habits, and 30 days of doing something every day can be enough to make that habit stick long-term. That's what makes Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) - with participants' commitment to completing 30 minutes of physical activity every day, for 30 days - so powerful in fuelling people's journeys towards lasting lifestyle changes.



A key initiative in Dubai's commitment to becoming one of the most active cities in the world, DFC is instrumental in improving both the physical fitness and the psychological wellbeing of those who take part - setting them up for success, long after they have completed the Challenge. A staggering 2.4 million people took part last year, and even more are expected to be involved in this year's edition, which runs until Sunday, 24 November. With increasing participant numbers, the impact of the event is increasingly visible as people discover - and sustain - their path to fitness.



The science behind the success

Research published in the Annual Review of Psychology explains how habits begin to form as people work toward goals by repeating their actions - which is why daily exercise is a crucial element of DFC. At first, this behaviour is guided by goals, then, with repetition, actions (such as a daily workout) become stored in routine memory and start to be completed on autopilot. DFC offers 30 days of consistency which strengthens motivation, creating a positive mindset and environment where new habits form, and attitudes shift, reinforcing commitment to a more active lifestyle.



A true community movement

DFC has also created a powerful sense of community and motivation. And there's the data to prove it. In last year's edition, research shows that almost everyone who participated (94%) reported feeling inspired to recommend the event to their family and friends, with 95 per cent indicating they would participate again in future years. This ripple effect extends beyond just the individuals taking part, and helps build a community-wide culture of health, camaraderie, and support. In fact, the top ranked factor that helped participants stay motivated during DFC 2023 was support from friends and family, mentioned by one in four people (25%) as their most important motivator.



Physical and psychological benefits of participation

The positive impacts of completing 30 minutes of exercise every day for just 30 days are clear, according to DFC's research. Around one in five people (18%) who participated in 2023 said they improved their physical fitness during DFC. But the impact goes beyond the physical to the psychological, with around one in six people who took part in DFC in 2023 noting an increase in their mental wellbeing (15%), as well as improvement in their self-esteem, ability to relax and a reduction in stress and anxiety (all at 14% each). The results were even more compelling when it came to positively impacting sleep patterns, with more than four in five people (83%) saying that taking part in the Challenge improved their sleeping habits. So DFC participants can rest easy this evening.



Positive experiences set a pathway to fitness

Studies have shown that positive experiences help shape long-term behaviour adoption.

One such study by BMC Psychology revealed how every repeated positive behaviour further strengthens a habit. So, with 91% of DFC participants in 2023 reporting a positive experience and overall satisfaction, the challenge is a hugely powerful tool in setting people up to continue on their journey of making fitness a long-term lifestyle rather than a short-term endeavour.



Setting the stage for another year of success

The only fitness challenge of its kind in the world, DFC offers an unparalleled community experience. Each year, it continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing both the physical fitness and psychological wellbeing of people in the city. The challenge's city-wide events, accessible activities, and supportive community not only motivate participants to be more active but also contribute to their holistic wellness, empowering people to prioritise both their body and mind, and make fitness a sustainable part of their daily lives.





