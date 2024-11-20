Southend Foodbank Gives Out Over 9,000 Parcels In The Last 6 Months

(MENAFN- Pressat) 9,003 emergency food parcels distributed to people facing hunger by Southend Foodbank in the past six months



Southend Foodbank has seen a slight decrease in the number of parcels provided across Southend City and Rochford between April and September this year Alarmingly though, more than 3,508 of the parcels provided were for children.

New figures released today by Southend Foodbank reveal that 9,003 emergency food parcels were provided to people facing hardship across Southend and Rochford between April 1 and September 30, 2024 – with 3,508 of these going to children.

These figures reflect a 6% decrease in the number of emergency food parcels distributed in the community compared to last year. The food bank says it's difficult to say if there has been an actual drop in hunger and hardship in Southend and that the need for emergency food is still persistently high, as many people are struggling to afford the essentials.

These figures are announced as Southend Foodbank enters the winter season, which is often the busiest time for food banks. Southend Foodbank is calling on the public to continue to play their part to meet this urgent need by volunteering, donating, fundraising or campaigning to help end hunger in the UK.

Food banks offer hope, dignity and relief to people facing hardship. That's why Southend Foodbank needs vital funds to provide services beyond emergency food. The services Southend Foodbank provides to the community, such as Financial Inclusion advice and support, help to lift people out of financial hardship and are essential in tackling the root causes of poverty and hardship.

Cass Francis (Comms and Campaigns Coordinator) at Southend Foodbank said:

“Whilst tentatively welcoming any reduction in the number of people needing to access the foodbank, these figures are still 49% higher than the same period in 2022, so the effects of the record-breaking increase in need we have seen over the past few years is still with us.

Our distribution centres are as busy as they were last year, and more needs to be done to reduce the causes of low incomes for the people of Southend and Rochford.”

Speaking about the need for emergency food in Southend, Emma Revie, Chief Executive of Trussell, said :

“ Southend Foodbank was set up to provide short-term support to people struggling to afford the essentials, but it shouldn't have to exist. Hunger in the UK isn't a food problem, it's an income problem.

“People are being forced to turn to food banks as a last resort because incomes from work, and social security payments are not covering the cost of the essentials, such as food, bills, and toiletries. This cannot go on and we refuse to stand by while so many of us are pushed to the brink, left without enough money to live on.





“Food banks like Southend are a lifeline, offering a warm welcome and space to be heard. They need everyone to play their part to move us towards ending the need for emergency food in the UK. You can help make sure food banks can continue to provide warm, compassionate, practical support and advice this winter by volunteering, donating, fundraising or campaigning to help end hunger in the UK.”



