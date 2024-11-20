Kuwait Oil Price Up By USD 1.74 To USD 73.24 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by USD 1.74 to reach USD 73.24 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to USD 71.50 per barrel on Monday, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Corporation (KPC). At the global market, went up by one cent to USD 73.31 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate by 23 cents to hit USD 69.39 pb. (end) km

