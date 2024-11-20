Vietnam AI In E-Commerce Market Set To Reach US$ 1.74 Billion By 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Vietnam Artificial Intelligence (AI) in was valued at US$ 165.43 million in 2023 and is projected to soar toUS$ 1,743.35 million by 2032, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.80% during the forecast period of 2024–2032, according to a new market research report.Get a Sample PDF of the Report:This rapid market expansion reflects the increasing adoption of AI technologies by businesses in Vietnam's sector. AI-driven innovations such as personalized shopping experiences, predictive analytics, automated customer service, and smart supply chain management are transforming the way e-commerce companies operate. The integration of AI in e-commerce is enabling businesses to optimize their operations, improve customer engagement, and increase profitability.The surge in AI technology investments, coupled with the growing demand for digitalization in the e-commerce space, is expected to propel the market forward. Key factors contributing to this growth include:Personalization: AI-powered algorithms are enhancing the customer experience by providing personalized product recommendations, targeted advertisements, and dynamic pricing models, driving sales and customer loyalty.Automation: AI tools such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and automated inventory management systems are streamlining operations and reducing costs for e-commerce businesses.Customer Analytics: AI technologies enable companies to gather valuable insights from customer behavior, enabling them to tailor marketing campaigns and product offerings with greater precision.Government Support and Investment: The Vietnamese government's increasing support for digital innovation and technology-driven business solutions is further catalyzing the growth of AI applications in e-commerce.As businesses in Vietnam embrace AI to stay competitive and deliver enhanced customer experiences, the AI in e-commerce market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years. With technological advancements and increasing digital adoption, the market is on track to become a key player in the region's evolving digital economy.For more information, please contact:Top Players in Vietnam AI in E-commerce Market.Alibaba Group Holding Limited.Amazon Web Services Inc..Microsoft Corporation.IBM Corporation.Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.).SAP SE.Nvidia Corporation.FPT Smart Cloud Company Limited.Intel Corporation.Smart Fashion Pte Ltd.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Component.Hardware.AI Chips.Smart Devices.Sensors.Solution/ Software.AI Platform/Tools.Chatbots & Virtual Assistants.Others.Services.Professional Services.Managed ServicesBy Technology.Natural Processing Language (NLP).Machine Learning (ML).Computer Vision (CV).Data Mining.Deep Learning.Robotic Process Automation (RPA).OthersBy Application.Front-End.Customer Service & Engagement.AI-based Chatbots.Virtual Assistants.Personalized Product Recommendations.Search & Visual Search.Customer Churn Prediction.Generative AI.Heatmap.People Counting.Consumer Behavior Analysis.Others.Back-End.Fraud Detection and Prevention.Inventory & Supply Chain Management.Dynamic Pricing & Promotions.Logistics Optimization.OthersBy End Users.Specialized eCommerce.Multiformat/Diversified eCommerce.Omnichannel E-commerceBy Business Model.Business-to-Consumer (B2C).Business-to-Business (B2B).Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)Download Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

