Snowmobile Market Future Opportunity To Reach $2.13 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consumer preference for e-snowmobiles as eco-friendly, efficient commuting solutions and their enhanced driving range boosts global snowmobile growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global snowmobile market size was estimated at $1.58 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 215 Pages) at:Snowmobiles are winter recreational vehicles, often appearing in snow-covered areas. Snowmobile is an open terrain vehicle and does not require road and rail and can smoothly run over snow and ice. They are also commonly known as sleds or snow-making machines. Demand for snowmobiles is limited. As a leisure transportation, snowmobiles are usually sold in areas with sufficient snow. Snowmobiles are generally offered in single-seater and two-seater versions, in which single-seater is commonly found variant. The type of engine installed in snowmobile is very significant as performance and power are one of the key factors while choosing a snowmobile.Snowmobiles can be powered by a two stroke or a four-stroke engine. These engines are similar to that found in personal watercraft. Recent global economic recession has severely affected the global snowmobile market as these vehicles are expensive and may cost thousands of dollars, limiting their attractiveness to affluent class of society. However, there has been a gradual recovery in the market in the last decade. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new product launches by major players operating in the market are expected to create lucrative opportunities.For Report Customization:The global snowmobile market has been segmented on the basis of displacement type, engine type, distribution channel, and region. By displacement type, the market is segmented into <500 CC, 500 CC to 800 CC, and 800 CC & above. By engine type, it is segmented into two stroke engine and four-stroke engine. By distribution channel, it is segmented into offline and online. By region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Factors such as consumer inclination toward use of e-snow bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute, ability to increase diving range, and ease of navigation supplements growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as high maintenance cost and safety issues related while driving are the factors that create a negative impact, which propels growth of the market. Moreover, wider application in rescue operations and surge in winter tourism & adventure sports are the factors that are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the market across the globe in the future.The key market players analyzed in the global snowmobile market report include Arctic Cat Inc., BRP, Crazy Mountain, John Deere GMBH & Co., Lynx, Alpina Snowmobiles S.r.l., MST, Polaris Inc., Taiga Motors, Ski-doo, Yamaha Motor Corporation. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:Key Findings Of The Study1. By displacement type, the <500 CC segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.2. Depending on engine type, the four-stroke engine segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.3. Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.4. Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.Covid-19 Impact Analysis1. COVID-19 has presented the world with an unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and healthcare challenge.2. Rapid spread of the disease has led to a significant impact on the global automotive industry, with a downturn in demand for new and old vehicles.3. Industry experts believe that post the pandemic, last-mile conveyance is expected to shift toward personal mobility and the electric vehicle industry would register a suitable growth rate.4. Amid a new reality of working from home, canceling trips, and even forgoing outings to restaurants and grocery stores, the mobility industry encompassing a range of lightweight vehicles, such as bicycles, e-scooters, and mopeds, is facing devastating declines in ridership and revenue.5. Moreover, during the end of 2020, the situation came in control in some countries due to which the demand & supply gap was fulfilled, resulting in the registration of new vehicles due to the need to avoid public transport to commute from one place to another.Inquiry Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.