Japan Powered Suit Market To Surge At A CAGR Of 28.03% And Reach US$ 151.87 Million By 2032 Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Japan powered suit , valued at US$ 17.39 million in 2023, is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. With a projected market size of US$ 151.87 million by 2032, the market is anticipated to expand at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.03% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.Get a Sample PDF of the Report:Powered suits, also known as exoskeletons, are wearable devices designed to assist individuals in enhancing physical performance and mobility. The growing demand for these technologies in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and rehabilitation is driving the rapid adoption of powered suits across Japan. Key factors contributing to the market growth include technological advancements, the increasing aging population, and the rising need for labor assistance and support in physically demanding industries.Market DynamicsDriver: Aging Workforce Necessitates Robotic AssistanceJapan's demographic crisis, marked by an aging population and declining birth rates, has led to a shrinking workforce now at 74 million in 2023. Labor shortages are acute in sectors like construction, manufacturing, and caregiving. Over 30% of construction workers are aged 55 or older, prompting companies in the powered suit market to seek powered suits to reduce physical strain and extend workers' careers. Powered suits enable older employees to perform demanding tasks safely. Obayashi Corporation introduced exoskeletons allowing workers to lift materials up to 40 kilograms without undue stress. As of 2023, over 10,000 exoskeletons are in use at construction sites nationwide. In manufacturing, Toyota employs over 1,500 powered suits in factories to maintain productivity amid workforce declines.In healthcare, the sector anticipates a shortage of 370,000 caregivers by 2025. Powered suits like the HAL suit assist staff in lifting and transferring patients, with over 500 eldercare facilities utilizing this technology. Government subsidies totaling ¥15 billion in 2023 have facilitated the adoption of exoskeletons by over 2,000 SMEs, enhancing accessibility and addressing labor shortages.As Japan's population continues to age, there is an increasing need for assistive devices to help the elderly and disabled regain independence and improve quality of life. In addition, the use of powered suits in industrial applications, including factory work and construction, has shown promise in reducing the risk of injury and enhancing worker efficiency.The Japan powered suit market is poised for significant development, driven by ongoing research and development efforts, partnerships, and government initiatives aimed at supporting the adoption of advanced robotic technologies.For media inquiries, please contact:Top Players in Japan Powered Suit Market.Cyberdyne Inc..Honda.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group.Mizuno Corporation.JTEKT Corporation.Sarcos Robotics.Lockheed Martin Corporation.Ekso Bionics.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Component.Hardware.Software.ServicesBy Category.Static.DynamicBy Technology.Hydraulic.Electric.Pneumatic.OthersBy Application.Health Management.Military Affairs & Activities.IndustryBy End User Sector.Medical.Military.Media & Entertainment.Manufacturing.Agriculture.Healthcare & Home care.Public services.Construction.Logistics.PersonalDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

