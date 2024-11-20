Moci Holds Awareness Workshop For Ehsan Centre Members

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness of consumer rights, the of Commerce and (MoCI), in collaboration with the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), a member of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, held an awareness tailored for Ehsan Center members.

The workshop aimed to educate participants on their rights as consumers and equip them with the knowledge needed to make informed purchasing decisions.

The event featured a comprehensive presentation on the Consumer Affairs Sector of the Ministry, outlining its key functions and departments. Topics included the Ministry's role in combating commercial fraud, inspecting factories and retail outlets to ensure the quality and validity of goods, and addressing consumer complaints.

Participants were introduced to the provisions of Law No. 8 of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its executive regulations. These provisions safeguard various consumer rights, such as:

The right to receive an invoice in Arabic detailing the goods or services purchased.

Contractual rights, including options for repair, replacement, or return in case of defective products. The workshop also highlighted the obligations of suppliers, including displaying clear and accurate pricing; providing comprehensive product information, such as features, pricing, and warranty terms; avoiding misleading advertisements; and using the Arabic language in all advertisements, product labels, documents, and warranties related to goods and services.

A detailed explanation was provided on the proper steps for filing consumer complaints through the 11600 call center or the Ministry's official social media accounts, ensuring participants are equipped to protect their consumer rights.

The workshop concluded with a practical field tour of a shopping mall, where participants applied the knowledge gained during the session. They were guided on best practices for making purchasing decisions, reinforcing the workshops key concepts in a real-world setting.