QDA Holds Forum For Parents Of Children Living With Diabetes

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Association (QDA), a member of Qatar Foundation, held its inaugural forum for parents of children living with type 1 diabetes.

This pioneering event took place at Park Hyatt Msheireb and brought together a distinguished group of diabetes specialists, educational consultants, and the Executive Director of the Qatar Diabetes Association Dr. Abdulla Al Hamaq, with the goal of fostering dialogue and discussing the challenges faced by parents and their children living with diabetes.

The event featured a series of medical and psychological discussion sessions designed to provide parents with comprehensive support. Experts in these sessions addressed the challenges parents face, both at home and in school, and sought to explore innovative and practical solutions for managing these challenges.

One of the key highlights of the forum was a lecture titled“Inner Peace” presented by educational consultant Dr. Abdulrahman Al Harmi, which focused on how to achieve psychological balance and cope with the pressures parents may face in their journey of supporting their children.