India Cold Chain Logistics Market Poised For Remarkable Growth Set To Reach US$ 52.96 Billion By 2032 Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The India cold chain logistics is witnessing unprecedented growth, reflecting the increasing demand for efficient temperature-controlled chains. Valued at US$ 14.49 billion in 2023, the market is projected to surge to US$ 52.96 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 15.56% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.Access Detailed Sample Report:-This remarkable growth is attributed to several key factors, including the expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, rising consumer demand for fresh and frozen food products, and the government's emphasis on improving cold storage infrastructure across the country. The integration of advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and blockchain in cold chain logistics is further streamlining operations, ensuring better traceability and efficiency.The food and beverage industry, in particular, is driving significant demand for cold storage and transportation solutions. The increased penetration of e-commerce platforms offering fresh produce and perishable items has accelerated the adoption of modern cold chain facilities. Similarly, the pharmaceutical industry relies heavily on cold chain logistics for the transportation of temperature-sensitive medicines, vaccines, and biologics.Industry players are capitalizing on this growth by investing in infrastructure development, acquiring advanced refrigeration systems, and forming strategic partnerships to enhance their service offerings. Government initiatives, such as subsidies and policy reforms aimed at reducing wastage in the agricultural sector, are also playing a crucial role in shaping the market's trajectory.With sustained efforts and investments, the India cold chain logistics market is well-positioned to support the country's evolving supply chain requirements and strengthen its global trade competitiveness.Top Players in India Cold Chain Logistics Market.A.P. Møller – Mærsk.CEVA Logistics.Cold Care Group B.V..Coldman Logistics Pvt. Ltd..Coldrush Logistics Pvt. Ltd..ColdStar Logistics Pvt. Ltd..Crystal Group.DHL Group.Gubba Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd..Kool-Ex Cold Chain Limited.Snowman Logistics Limited.TCIEXPRESS LIMITED.Other Prominent PlayersFor further details on the India cold chain logistics market and insights into growth opportunities, please contact:Market Segmentation Overview:By Technology.Vapor Compression.Blast Freezing.Evaporative Cooling.Programmable Logic Controller.Cryogenic Systems.Other TechnologiesBy Temperature Technology.Chilled.FrozenBy Solution.Cold Chain Warehouse/storage.Cold Chain Transport.Automated Temperature Type HandlingBy Industry.Food and Beverages.Fruit and Vegetable.Meat and Seafood.Dairy and Frozen Dessert.Bakery and Confectionery.Ready-to-eat Meal.Chemical.Pharmaceuticals.Medical.OthersBy State.North India.Uttar Pradesh.Delhi.Haryana.Punjab.Rajasthan.Himachal Pradesh.Uttarakhand.J&K.South India.Tamil Nadu.Karnataka.Kerala.Andhra Pradesh.Telangana.West India.Gujarat.Goa.Madhya Pradesh.Maharashtra.Chhattisgarh.East India.West Bengal.Bihar.Assam.Jharkhand.Odisha.Rest of East IndiaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

