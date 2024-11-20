Global IT Outsourcing Excellence: Suntec India Featured On Softwareoutsourcing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India, a global leader in IT outsourcing solutions, proudly announces its recognition as one of the Top IT Outsourcing Companies 2024 by SoftwareOutsourcing. This recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional IT outsourcing services across diverse industries.



With over two decades of experience, SunTec India has established itself as a trusted IT outsourcing partner, offering a comprehensive range of services, including software development, data management, eCommerce support, and digital transformation solutions. The recognition by SoftwareOutsourcing reflects SunTec India's consistent drive to innovate, maintain quality, ensure client satisfaction, and achieve operational excellence, meeting the evolving demands of global clients.



Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Director of digital division at SunTec India, said,“Being recognized among the Global IT outsourcing companies is a testament to our dedication to providing scalable, reliable, and innovative solutions that empower businesses worldwide. We are dedicated to continually enhancing our processes and serving as a reliable partner for all IT outsourcing needs.”



About SunTec India: SunTec India is a renowned IT outsourcing company with over 25 years of industry experience and 8530+ global clients. The company is known for its expertise in data management, annotation, app and web development, digital marketing, and eCommerce services. By implementing a human-in-the-loop approach, they leverage the capabilities of subject matter experts in tandem with automated tools to provide solutions that align with their client's specific needs and goals. Over the years, SunTec has built a reputation for being a reliable partner that delivers measurable results by focusing on innovation, data security, and process transparency.



