Russian Army Loses Another 1,690 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine
11/20/2024 2:11:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 20, 2024 amount to nearly 725,740 invaders, including another 1,690 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,390 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 19,119 armored combat vehicles (+27), 20,681 artillery systems (+49), 1,252 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,001 air defense systems (+2), 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 19,202 unmanned aerial vehicles (+91), 2,756 cruise missiles (+2), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 29,648 motor vehicles (+100), and 3,674 special equipment units (+2).
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 19, as of 22:00, 130 combat clashes with Russian troops were recorded at the front.
