(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 20, 2024 amount to nearly 725,740 invaders, including another 1,690 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,390 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 19,119 armored combat (+27), 20,681 artillery systems (+49), 1,252 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,001 air defense systems (+2), 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 19,202 unmanned aerial vehicles (+91), 2,756 cruise missiles (+2), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 29,648 motor vehicles (+100), and 3,674 special equipment units (+2).

Russia keeps six missile carriers in Black Sea

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 19, as of 22:00, 130 combat clashes with Russian troops were recorded at the front.