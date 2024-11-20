Russian Strikes On Kherson Region: Two Killed, 15 Injured In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, two people were killed and 15 others were in Russian strikes yesterday, November 19.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional state administration, said this in a message on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Antonivka, Veletenske, Shyroka Balka, Mykilske, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav, Novovorontsovka, Mykhailivka, Bilozerka, Havrylivka, Tomaryne, Poniativka, Vesele, Kozatske, Tomyna Balka, Chervonyi Mayak, Komyshany, Sadove, Novoraysk, Tryfonivka and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

Russian hit critical and social infrastructure in the region, neighborhoods of the region's towns and villages, including five multistory buildings and 23 private houses. Private cars were also damaged.

Death toll in Hlukhiv drone attack rises to 12

Two people were killed and 15 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin said.

The regional governor added that during a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a Shahed-131/136 drone over the territory of the region.