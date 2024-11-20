Two Injured In Bear Attack In South Kashmir's Tral
Date
11/20/2024 2:08:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two people were injured after they were attacked by a bear in forest area of Satura Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Officials said that two people who were herding their sheep in a forest were suddenly attacked by a bear yesterday evening.
Both were injured in the attack and where shifted to hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable, reported news agency GNS.
They have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Hajam, son of Abdul Samad Hajam and Mohammad Akbar Shah, son of Ghulam Qadir Shah both residents of Satura.
