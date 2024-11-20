Siemens, Creolytix, And Dataminr Shaping The Future Of Operational Resilience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creolytix announced a collaboration with Dataminr to deliver a revolutionary event detection to Siemens AG

MUNICH, GERMANY, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creolytix, the provider of end-to-end operational resilience solutions, today announced a collaboration with Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies, to deliver a revolutionary event detection platform to Siemens AG. As the key partner, Creolytix will collaborate with Dataminr to help Siemens - a pioneer in redefining the role of global corporate security - detect events, risks, and critical information in real time.With the goal of amplifying its security capabilities, Siemens is setting a new direction in the industry - one that focuses on the power of community and collaboration . By combining the world-class expertise of Creolytix' innovative and comprehensive managed security platform and Dataminr's real-time, AI-driven event detection platform, Siemens is now set to elevate its risk management capabilities, ensuring greater operational resilience and insights in an ever-changing threat environment.“This partnership is more than just a technological collaboration; it's about forging a future-driven ecosystem that brings together the best minds and the most cutting-edge tools,” said Marco Mille, Chief Security Officer at Siemens AG.“By cooperating with Creolytix and Dataminr, we are not only enhancing our security posture but also changing the game in how we approach security risk management. Together, we will drive innovation and shape the future of security for Siemens and beyond.”As Siemens Corporate Security embarks on this new journey, this partnership reflects the company's commitment to staying ahead of threats by embracing groundbreaking solutions that empower its security teams to make faster, more informed decisions. By harnessing the power of advanced technologies and fostering a collaborative ecosystem, Siemens is leading the way in transforming corporate security for the future.About CreolytixCreolytix is dedicated to empowering businesses with a comprehensive ecosystem for security and risk management, redefining operational resilience by providing a powerful, yet affordable, one-stop security solution. Creolytix helps organizations to see, understand, and act on threats and potential risks transforming real-time event data into actionable intelligence, combined with a collaborative community.About DataminrDataminr is a leading real-time information discovery company that provides businesses with critical insights from more than one million public data sources. Through advanced AI and machine learning, Dataminr delivers real-time alerts that help organizations stay ahead of risks and opportunities. For more information, please visit: .About Siemens AGSiemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company, Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €74.9 billion and net income of €8.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed around 305,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations.

