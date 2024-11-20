Global Powered Suit Market Set To Achieve Remarkable Growth, Projected To Reach $2,074.38 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global powered suit was valued at US$ 328.54 million in 2023 and is poised for exponential growth, with a projected market size of US$ 2,074.38 million by 2032, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 27.29% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Access Detailed Sample Report:-Powered suits, also known as exoskeletons, are gaining traction across diverse industries including healthcare, military, and industrial sectors, thanks to their ability to enhance human strength, endurance, and mobility. These wearable robotic devices are revolutionizing how tasks are performed, from assisting workers in physically demanding jobs to aiding mobility-impaired individuals in daily activities.Market DynamicsDriver: Growing Demand for Rehabilitation Aids in Healthcare for Mobility-Impaired PatientsUndoubtedly, the demand for innovative rehabilitation aids, notably powered suits to support those with motion-impaired disabilities, is growing and will continue to grow in the global healthcare industry. As of 2023, there are around 75 million people all across the globe who have certain conditions such as spinal cord injuries, stroke, or neurological disorder that affects their movements. Consequently, powered suits allow these individuals to perform movements that were not possible before, hence becoming more self-reliant which noticeably enhances their quality of life.In order to boost the healing process, powered suit market or exoskeletons have begun to be utilized in combination with the existing therapy programs at hospitals and rehab centers. By the year 2023, over 1,500 medical facilities across the globe were using exoskeletons for rehabilitation and over 100,000 patients were reaping the rewards. For example, more than 35 countries have already approved the use of the ReWalk Personal 6.0 system, making it easier for people to complete the tasks they were previously unable to do without assistance. Research shows that with the use of powered suits in rehabilitation, patients heal 40% quicker. This clearly indicates how powerful such technology is.The advantages are also understood in states and by insurance companies across the global powered suit market. In the United States, the scope of covered powered exoskeletons under Medicare extended in 2023 and now affects more than 50,000 beneficiaries. Likewise, European Union allocated resources of $50 million in grants to foster research and deployment of powered suits in healthcare. Thus, these developments not only improve patient outcomes but also decrease the long-term cost of health care through reduction of dependency and increase in recovery rates.For more insights into this burgeoning market, contact:-Top Players in Global Powered Suit Market.OK Robotics Corporation.Ekso Bionics.Lockheed Martin Corporation.Lifeward.Ottobock.Rex Bionics.German Bionic.Innophys Co., Ltd..Nidec Sankyo Corporation.Panasonic Holdings Corporation.Mizuno Corporation.NIPPON THOMPSON CO., LTD..Daiya Industry Co., Ltd..Cyberdyne.Archelis Inc..JTEKT Corporation.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Component.Hardware.Software.ServicesBy Category.Static.DynamicBy Technology.Hydraulic.Electric.Pneumatic.OthersBy Application.Health Management.Military Affairs & Activities.IndustryBy End User Sector.Medical.Military.Media & Entertainment.Manufacturing.Agriculture.Healthcare & Home care.Public services.Construction.Logistics.PersonalBy Region.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.Western Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Poland.Russia.Rest of Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.South Korea.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA).UAE.Saudi Arabia.South Africa.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Mirza Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+91 99108 20439

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.