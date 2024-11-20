Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Henning Beltestad, CEO of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LSG), has on November 19th 2024 bought 20,000 shares in LSG at an average price of NOK 49.6 per share. Ownership after this transaction is 84,200 shares in LSG.



Please see the attached form for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Notification by CEO