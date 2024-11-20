(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global PET Strapping Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 821.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 869.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1,443.7 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Teufelberger, FROMM Packaging Systems Inc, Mosca GmbH, Messersi Packaging, Signode, M.J.Maillis Group, Signor Polymers Pvt Ltd., Cordstrap, Polychem Corporation (now known as Greenbridge), Samuel Strapping, Auto Strap, PAC Strapping, North Shore Strapping Inc., Plastic Extruders Ltd., Tianli, and others. Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ PET Strapping Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Embossed PET Strapping, Smooth PET Strapping), By Width (5-15 mm, 16-25 mm, 26-35 mm, Above 35 mm), By Application (Palletizing, Heavy Duty Bailing, Bundling, Others), By End-user (Food and Beverage, Construction and Building, Wood, Paper and Allied Industries, Textile & Apparel, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global PET Strapping Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 821.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 869.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,443.7 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global PET Strapping Market @ PET Strapping Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions : PET strapping is gaining popularity due to its recyclability and reduced environmental impact compared to traditional materials like steel. This aligns with global sustainability initiatives and regulations aimed at minimizing carbon footprints in packaging industries. As businesses and consumers prioritize eco-friendly practices, the demand for PET strapping continues to rise, driving market growth. Growth in End-use Industries : PET strapping serves diverse industries such as logistics, food and beverage, construction, and agriculture. Its high strength-to-weight ratio makes it ideal for securing heavy loads during transportation and storage. The packaging's ability to withstand varying environmental conditions and provide reliable product protection further enhances its appeal across different sectors. As these industries expand globally, so does the demand for PET strapping solutions. Technological Advancements : Ongoing advancements in PET strapping technology focus on enhancing manufacturing processes and improving material properties. Innovations include the development of high-performance PET blends and coatings that increase strap strength, durability, and resistance to UV radiation and harsh weather conditions. These technological improvements not only enhance product performance but also broaden the application scope of PET strapping in demanding industrial environments. Shift Towards Lightweight and High-Tensile Strength Materials : PET strapping offers significant advantages over traditional packaging materials like steel. It is lighter in weight, reducing transportation costs and improving handling efficiency. Despite its lighter weight, PET strapping maintains high tensile strength and reliability, making it suitable for securing heavy and irregularly shaped loads. This shift towards lightweight yet robust materials supports cost savings and operational efficiency across supply chains, driving the market demand. Expansion of E-commerce and Logistics Sector : The exponential growth of e-commerce platforms and global logistics networks has bolstered the demand for efficient and secure packaging solutions. PET strapping is increasingly used in palletizing, bundling, and unitizing applications within warehouses and distribution centers. Its ability to withstand high tension forces and provide secure load containment ensures product integrity during transit, meeting the stringent packaging requirements of e-commerce and logistics industries. Regulatory Support and Standards Compliance : The PET strapping industry adheres to stringent regulatory standards and certifications to ensure product safety and reliability. Compliance with international packaging regulations and industry standards enhances consumer confidence and facilitates market acceptance. Regulatory frameworks governing packaging materials and waste management promote the adoption of PET strapping as a sustainable and compliant packaging solution across global markets. Request a Customized Copy of the PET Strapping Market Report @ PET Strapping Market: Partnership and Acquisitions In 2022, FROMM Packaging Systems, renowned for its packaging technology, introduced the FROMM Embosser, a new polyester strapping innovation. This technology merges embossed strapping advantages with precise printing capabilities, enhancing load security while enabling customized branding on strapping materials. In 2021, 3M Fall Protection integrated its self-developed suspension trauma safety straps into all harnesses within its 3M DBI-SALA product line. This initiative underscores 3M's dedication to enhancing worker safety by ensuring all harnesses are equipped with essential safety features for preventing suspension trauma. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 869.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 1,443.7 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 821.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Width, Application, End-user and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the PET Strapping report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2024

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the PET Strapping report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the PET Strapping Market Report @

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=904c371e-190c-467d-bc2d-163ec79a9bc4&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/904c371e-190c-467d-bc2d-163ec79a9bc4/global-pet-strapping-market-2024-2033-by-million-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global PET Strapping Market 2024–2033 (By Million) .png" width="668" />

PET Strapping Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the PET Strapping Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chains : During the pandemic, global supply chains faced disruptions, impacting the availability of raw materials and manufacturing processes for PET strapping. Fluctuating demand and logistical challenges led to temporary supply chain disruptions, affecting production and distribution.

Shift in Demand Dynamics : The COVID-19 pandemic altered consumer behavior and industrial priorities, resulting in fluctuating demand patterns for PET strapping. Industries such as e-commerce and essential goods experienced increased demand, while sectors like automotive and non-essential manufacturing saw reduced demand, influencing market dynamics.

Adoption of Resilient Supply Chain Strategies : Companies in the PET strapping market are implementing robust supply chain management strategies to mitigate future disruptions. This includes diversifying sourcing locations, securing strategic partnerships, and enhancing inventory management practices to ensure continuity in supply.

Focus on Sustainability and Recycling : There is a growing emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions post-pandemic. PET strapping manufacturers are investing in recycling technologies and promoting the use of recycled PET materials to meet sustainability goals and reduce environmental impact.

Technological Advancements : Continued investments in research and development are driving technological advancements in PET strapping. Innovations focus on improving material properties, enhancing manufacturing processes, and developing smart packaging solutions that offer superior strength, durability, and efficiency.

Market Expansion in Emerging Economies : Recovery efforts include expanding market presence in emerging economies where industrial growth and infrastructure development present new opportunities for PET strapping applications. Strategic investments in market entry and distribution networks aim to capitalize on growing demand in these regions.

Adaptation to Changing Consumer Preferences : The pandemic accelerated trends towards e-commerce and online shopping. PET strapping manufacturers are adapting by tailoring their products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of e-commerce logistics and supply chain operations, ensuring secure and efficient packaging solutions.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the PET Strapping Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Request a Customized Copy of the PET Strapping Market Report @

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the PET Strapping market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the PET Strapping market forward?

What are the PET Strapping Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the PET Strapping Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the PET Strapping market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium PET Strapping Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

PET Strapping Market – Regional Analysis

The PET Strapping Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : In North America, the PET strapping market is characterized by a strong emphasis on sustainability and recyclability. There is a growing preference for PET strapping due to its eco-friendly properties and ability to meet stringent environmental regulations. Moreover, technological advancements in manufacturing processes and automation are driving efficiency and reducing costs in the region's packaging industry.

Europe : Europe's PET strapping market is experiencing trends focused on innovation and product diversification. There is a notable shift towards lightweight and high-performance PET strapping solutions that offer superior strength and durability. The region is also witnessing increased adoption of automation in packaging processes, enhancing productivity and reducing labor costs. Additionally, stringent regulations promoting sustainable packaging materials are driving the demand for PET strapping made from recycled materials.

Asia-Pacific : In the Asia-Pacific region, rapid industrialization and infrastructure development are fueling the demand for PET strapping. Emerging economies in this region, such as China and India, are major contributors to market growth, driven by increased manufacturing activities and the expansion of logistics and transportation sectors. The trend towards urbanization and e-commerce growth is also boosting the demand for PET strapping for secure and efficient packaging solutions.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) : LAMEA's PET strapping market is characterized by increasing investments in the manufacturing and construction sectors. The region's economic growth and rising disposable incomes are driving demand for PET strapping in packaging applications across various industries. Additionally, initiatives to improve supply chain efficiency and reduce transportation costs are accelerating the adoption of PET strapping solutions. Local regulations promoting sustainable packaging practices are also influencing market dynamics in LAMEA.

Request a Customized Copy of the PET Strapping Market Report @

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: ...

Browse the full “ PET Strapping Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Embossed PET Strapping, Smooth PET Strapping), By Width (5-15 mm, 16-25 mm, 26-35 mm, Above 35 mm), By Application (Palletizing, Heavy Duty Bailing, Bundling, Others), By End-user (Food and Beverage, Construction and Building, Wood, Paper and Allied Industries, Textile & Apparel, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=a9361c23-12ee-4c10-bad4-f97a5d3614a0&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a9361c23-12ee-4c10-bad4-f97a5d3614a0/global-pet-strapping-market-2024-2033-by-width-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global PET Strapping Market 2024–2033 (By Width) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the PET Strapping Market :



Teufelberger

FROMM Packaging Systems Inc

Mosca GmbH

Messersi Packaging

Signode

J.Maillis Group

Signor Polymers Pvt Ltd.

Cordstrap

Polychem Corporation (now known as Greenbridge)

Samuel Strapping

Auto Strap

PAC Strapping

North Shore Strapping Inc.

Plastic Extruders Ltd.

Tianli Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global PET Strapping Market @

Spectacular Deals



Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available. Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Asia Pacific Aromatherapy Market : Asia Pacific Aromatherapy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Essential Oils, Carrier Oils, Diffusers, Other Accessories), By Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Direct Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion), By End-Use Industry (Home Use, Spa and Wellness Centers, Medical and Clinical Settings, Personal Care and Cosmetics), By Distribution Channel (Online Channels, Offline Channels), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Building Insulation Market : US Building Insulation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Mineral Wool, Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Foamed Plastics, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Polyurethane (PU), Polyisocyanurate (PIR), Other, Fiberglass, Cellulose, Aerogels, Others), By Application (Floor Basement, Wall, Roof Ceiling), By End User (Residential, Non-Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

North America Spoolable Pipe Market : North America Spoolable Pipe Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Flexible Spoolable Pipe, Rigid Spoolable Pipe), By Reinforcement Type (Fiber Reinforcement, Glass Reinforcement, Carbon Reinforcement, Other Reinforcement, Steel Reinforcement, Hybrid Reinforcement), By Application (Onshore, Production and Gathering Lines, Injection Pipes, Disposal Lines, Others, Offshore, Flowlines, Jumpers, Others, Downhole, Water, Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Municipalities, Mining, Chemical & Petrochemical, Food Processing, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Europe Building Insulation Market : Europe Building Insulation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Mineral Wool, Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Foamed Plastics, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Polyurethane (PU), Polyisocyanurate (PIR), Other, Fiberglass, Cellulose, Aerogels, Others), By Application (Floor Basement, Wall, Roof Ceiling), By End User (Residential, Non-Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Commercial Flooring Market : US Commercial Flooring Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Carpet, Vinyl, Tile, Laminate, Wood, Stone), By Application (Healthcare, Education, Retail, Office, Hospitality, Industrial), By Material (Synthetic, Natural), By End Use (Renovation, New Construction), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributors, Online), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Plastic to Fuel Market : US Plastic to Fuel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Pyrolysis, Gasification, Depolymerization, Catalytic Conversion, Others), By End-Product (Diesel, Petrol/Gasoline, Kerosene, Synthetic Crude Oil, Others), By Plastic Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others), By Source (Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Commercial & Industrial Waste), By End-Use Industry (Energy & Power, Transportation, Industrial, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Europe Prefabricated Housing Market : Europe Prefabricated Housing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Modular Homes, Panelized Homes, Pre-Cut Homes, Manufactured Homes, Others), By Material (Wood, Concrete, Steel, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

US Prefabricated Housing Market : US Prefabricated Housing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Modular Homes, Panelized Homes, Pre-Cut Homes, Manufactured Homes, Others), By Material (Wood, Concrete, Steel, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The PET Strapping Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Embossed PET Strapping Smooth PET Strapping

By Width



5-15 mm

16-25 mm

26-35 mm Above 35 mm

By Application



Palletizing

Heavy Duty Bailing

Bundling Others

By End-user



Food and Beverage

Construction and Buildig

Wood

Paper and Allied Industries

Textile & Apparel Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global PET Strapping Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This PET Strapping Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This PET Strapping Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the PET Strapping Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the PET Strapping Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the PET Strapping Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of PET Strapping Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global PET Strapping Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is PET Strapping Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On PET Strapping Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of PET Strapping Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for PET Strapping Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global PET Strapping Market @

Reasons to Purchase PET Strapping Market Report



PET Strapping Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

PET Strapping Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

PET Strapping Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions. PET Strapping Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global PET Strapping market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium PET Strapping Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide PET Strapping market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the PET Strapping market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide PET Strapping market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the PET Strapping industry.

Managers in the PET Strapping sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide PET Strapping market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in PET Strapping products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the PET Strapping Market Report @

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: ...

Web:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Buy this Premium PET Strapping Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @