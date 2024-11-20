(MENAFN) RT has sent a formal letter to UNESCO’s Director-General Audrey Azoulay, criticizing the UN agency for omitting incidents of violence against Russian journalists in its draft report on global safety. The letter expresses RT’s outrage over the failure to address the murders, attacks, and threats targeting Russian media professionals, particularly in the context of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.



The letter highlights several incidents left out of the report, including assassination attempts on RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan in 2022 and 2023, which were allegedly orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence through neo-Nazi groups. RT further claims that its journalists have faced increasing threats and violence since the conflict escalated in 2022, with Ukrainian forces reportedly using kamikaze drones to target Russian media personnel. The report from UNESCO, which covers 2022 to 2023, only acknowledges the deaths of two Russian journalists during the war: Rostislav Zhuravlev and Oksana Baulina, both killed in separate incidents linked to the conflict.



RT contends that UNESCO’s omission of these attacks demonstrates a bias against Russian media, accusing the agency of not maintaining neutrality. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that at least 30 Russian journalists have died since the start of the Ukraine war, with RT citing further examples of violent acts against its correspondents. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has also criticized UNESCO for its selective reporting and failure to address similar issues in other regions, particularly in the Middle East.

