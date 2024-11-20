Rahul Gandhi Asks Telangana CM To Make Effective Law For Gig Workers

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) leader Rahul Gandhi has asked Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy to make an effective law for gig workers by holding state-wide public consultations.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has written a letter to the Chief Minister, requesting him to conduct public consultation for the draft legislation for gig workers.

"Hearing from all parties will ensure that the law is robust, effective, and meaningful. The process can also help anchor future regulations for this sector," reads the letter dated November 11.

Rahul Gandhi also offered to be part of this consultative process. He exuded confidence that Telangana will lead the way in building a sustainable gig economy for the future.

The Chief Minister posted the letter on the social media platform 'X' on Wednesday and assured Rahul Gandhi that the state government would make gig workers' policy comprehensive, inclusive, and fair in line with his vision.

"All of our work is inspired by your vision, ideas and work. It gives us more energy that the Telangana Caste Survey has made you feel proud. We will make the Telangana State Gig Workers' Policy comprehensive, inclusive, fair, and pioneering, in line with your vision & promise," wrote the Chief Minister.

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi mentioned that the Congress stands for the well-being of workers, especially in contractual roles.

"Our manifesto committed to framing a law to protect gig workers and enhance social security. The states we govern have taken several steps in this direction with the Congress government in Rajasthan becoming the first state to legislate the welfare of gig workers. I am pleased that you too are moving forward with a draft law, honouring our guarantee to the people of Telangana, and offer a suggestion," wrote Rahul Gandhi, who had interacted with gig workers in Hyderabad during the Assembly elections campaign last year.

The Congress MP said during his recent visit to Hyderabad, he was impressed by the vibrant consultative process for the socio-economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey. It offers a valuable model to ensure lawmakers hear directly from the people, he said while suggesting Revanth Reddy have similar consultations for the draft legislation for gig workers.

Rahul Gandhi noted that over the last decade, lakhs of workers have joined the gig economy.

"The relatively easy entry and flexibility offered opportunities, especially in low-skilled roles. The generous incentives in the early years also helped many acquire income-generating assets. It also offered workers a platform to tap into a much bigger market. The sector is replete with success stories of workers who found viable livelihood opportunities, particularly in the absence of alternative jobs."

The Congress leader mentioned that time and again, workers highlighted the vulnerabilities that arise due to their nature of employment.

"The absence of regulations further diminished their ability to negotiate or demand fair terms of work. Exploitative work conditions, predatory pricing and the lack of an effective grievance redressal mechanism must be addressed. Furthermore, workers grapple with social discrimination and inhumane conduct in their daily work," he added.