Kashmiri Youth Killed, Sibling Injured In Punjab Road Accident
Date
11/20/2024 1:13:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A youth from South Kashmir's Anantnag district was killed while his brother was injured after they met with an accident in Damtal area of Punjab.
Officials said that yesterday around 10 pm a vehicle hit two brothers at Damtal resulting in critical injuries to both of them.
They were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where one of the brother was declared brought dead. While as another one is being treated at a hospital, reported news agency GNS.
They have been identified as Sharafat Ahmad Khan (Deceased) and Rifakat Ahmad Khan, resident of Brariangan, Shangus, Anantnag.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
