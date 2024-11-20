Kashmiri Youth Killed, Sibling Injured In Punjab Road Accident

Officials said that yesterday around 10 pm a vehicle hit two brothers at Damtal resulting in critical injuries to both of them.

They were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for where one of the brother was declared brought dead. While as another one is being treated at a hospital, reported news agency GNS.

They have been identified as Sharafat Ahmad Khan (Deceased) and Rifakat Ahmad Khan, resident of Brariangan, Shangus, Anantnag.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now