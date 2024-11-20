عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kashmiri Youth Killed, Sibling Injured In Punjab Road Accident

Kashmiri Youth Killed, Sibling Injured In Punjab Road Accident


11/20/2024 1:13:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A youth from South Kashmir's Anantnag district was killed while his brother was injured after they met with an accident in Damtal area of Punjab.

Officials said that yesterday around 10 pm a vehicle hit two brothers at Damtal resulting in critical injuries to both of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where one of the brother was declared brought dead. While as another one is being treated at a hospital, reported news agency GNS.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have been identified as Sharafat Ahmad Khan (Deceased) and Rifakat Ahmad Khan, resident of Brariangan, Shangus, Anantnag.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

Read Also Man Killed After Being Hit By Tipper In South Kashmir's Anantnag Srinagar Accident: Concerns Spark Over Mahindra Airbag Reliability

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN20112024000215011059ID1108904853


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search