Chris Hodges, U.S. Consul General, Inaugurates Technology Exploration and Product Engineering Centre in Bengaluru

Chris Hodges, U.S. Consul General, Chennai, inaugurated the Technology Exploration and Product Engineering (TEPE) Centre at GITAM Bengaluru. This marks his second visit to the campus in 2024, following the February inauguration of the Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI). During this visit, he also reviewed the progress made by the MURTI Research Centre and suggested possible collaborations.

The TEPE Centre at GITAM equips engineering students with practical experience in product design, prototyping, and deployment. Students use advanced tools like Laser cutting machines, tabletop machining centers, multiple variants of 3D printing machines, electrical and electronics measuring equipment, Development boards etc to solve interdisciplinary real-world challenges in healthcare, renewable energy, and mobility. The initiative emphasizes interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary collaboration, frugal engineering, and cost-effective problem-solving, enabling students to develop industry-ready solutions.

"The concept of Technology Exploration and Product Engineering (TEPE) is particularly significant in today’s highly interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary world. It encourages young freshmen engineering students to consider societal challenges and explore how technology can provide solutions. Initiatives that bridge theoretical knowledge with practical applications help develop a generation of problem-solvers equipped to tackle critical global issues such as climate change, food security, energy, healthcare, and sustainable development. These efforts also foster international collaboration and innovation, strengthening bonds between nations," said U.S. Consul General Chris Hodges

Prof. K.N.S. Acharya, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Bengaluru, presented GITAM’s recent global collaborations with American universities like Elon University, Penn State University, George Washington University, University of North Carolina Wilmington, SUNY at Buffalo, and Binghamton University. These partnerships include joint research projects, student and faculty exchanges, and credit transfer programs.

“TEPE integrates technical learning with real-world applications. It prepares students to meet the demands of industry and national development while our global collaborations expand access to international research and learning opportunities,” said Prof. Acharya.

The TEPE Centre strengthens efforts to connect education with industry needs, positioning Bengaluru as a hub for applied education and translational research.









