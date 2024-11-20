Zigzag Vodka Ushers In A New Era Of Bold Spirits With Its Spectacular Delhi Launch

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ZigZag Vodka, the latest game-changing addition to India\'s spirits scene, made an unforgettable debut in the national capital of India. This launch captivated the city\'s trendsetters, influencers, and mixologists with an evening celebrating bold self-expression, vibrant creativity, and living life off the beaten path.



Held at The Upper HSE by Tivoli, the event perfectly reflected ZigZag\'s unconventional and bold spirit. Guests were immersed in a dynamic atmosphere featuring stunning light installations, immersive experiences, and a custom cocktail bar. The curated cocktail menu, created in collaboration with Lair and its Beverage Director, Navjot Singh, showcased ZigZag Vodka\'s range of exciting flavours, crafted to bring each moment to life with energy and character.



From an hourly-changing immersive cocktail experience curated by LAIR (one of Asia\'s 50 Best Bars) in the \'Zig\' room - featuring performance by the Divine Feminine troupe - to electrifying live acts by GNDHI, Sarthak Mudgal, and OG Shez in the dynamic \'Zag\' room, the venue was split into two unique spaces. Every moment was packed with high energy and unforgettable experiences.



\"This launch is about more than just introducing a new vodka; it\'s about sparking a movement of individuality,\" said Ishwaraj Bhatia, Co-Founder of ZigZag Vodka. \"ZigZag is for those who embrace the unexpected and unconventional, celebrating their uniqueness. The energy and creativity at last night\'s event perfectly captured that spirit.\"



ZigZag Vodka will be available across select outlets and premium bars in Delhi NCR and Goa starting this month, with plans to expand into Assam soon. With its bold flavours, exceptional smoothness, and a lifestyle that celebrates spontaneity, ZigZag is already making waves, setting a new standard in taste, creativity, and brand culture.



About ZigZag Vodka:



ZigZag is your passport to the unconventional. Crafted for those who live life in all its vibrant flavours, it blends premium quality with a bold, trendsetting edge. From the Original to the exciting Lime, Orange, and Green Apple, each sip of ZigZag is an invitation to step off the beaten path and embrace life\'s unpredictable journey. After all, the most exciting journeys in life are never straight-at ZigZag, we believe in \"Never Walk Straight.\"





