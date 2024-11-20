New accounts from detainees held in Ofer prison expose severe mistreatment, torture they are subjected to by Israeli authorities

(MENAFN) New accounts from detainees held in Ofer prison, shared by the Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Prisoners' Club, expose the severe mistreatment and torture they are subjected to by Israeli authorities. Many of these detainees, who have been imprisoned for over 10 months, report being kept in constant shackles, denied basic necessities such as soap and tissues, and given only a brief three-minute shower every ten days. As a result, some detainees have lost track of time, further compounding the harshness of their confinement.



The testimonies describe cruel physical and psychological abuse, including forced positions in which detainees’ shackled hands are twisted and struck by guards, inflicting unbearable pain. This daily torment impacts all detainees, regardless of age or health condition, including minors, the sick, and the elderly. One detainee, whose feet were amputated, recounted how he is forced to be carried by fellow prisoners to the door of his cell to endure such abuse, despite his disability.



Additionally, detainees face regular "security checks" four times a day, where they are forced to lie on their stomachs for up to two hours. Non-compliance leads to further punishment. During court transfers, detainees are locked in uncomfortable metal cages for extended periods, subjected to both physical pain and emotional strain.

