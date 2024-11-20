Stmicroelectronics Outlines 2027-2028 Financial Model And Path Towards 2030 Ambition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PR No: C3296C STMicroelectronics Outlines 2027-2028 Model

and Path Towards 2030 Ambition

Setting an intermediate financial model: ~$18B revenues and 22-24% operating margin in 2027-2028 Reiterating $20B+ revenue ambition and associated financial model, now expected to be reached by 2030 Geneva, November 20, 2024 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is hosting today its Capital Markets Day in Paris, France. Within the framework of an unchanged strategy, ST is reiterating its $20 billion plus revenue ambition and associated financial model, that it now expects to be reached by 2030. ST is also setting an intermediate financial model with revenues expected around $18 billion with an operating margin within a 22% to 24% range in 2027-2028. With the execution of its manufacturing reshaping program and cost base resizing initiative, ST expects to exit 2027 with high triple-digit million-dollar savings compared to the current cost base. This will enable the company to reach an operating margin between 22 and 24% in 2027-2028. ST's value proposition remains focused on sustainable and profitable growth, providing differentiating enablers to customers with a strong commitment to sustainability. With its customers and partners, ST will continue to be a key actor of the transformation of all industries towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable future. Summary table

Intermediate model

(2027-2028) $20B Ambition

(By 2030) Revenues ~$18B $20B+ Gross Margin ~44-46% ~50% Operating Margin ~22-24%2 >30% Free Cash Flow1 Margin ~20%2 >25%

Financials assume a currency exchange rate of approximately $1.09 = €1.00.

Full Capital Markets Days list of presenters and agenda:

The event will cover ST's strategy, key market trends and growth opportunities, developments in manufacturing, technology and products, and value creation:



Welcome – Jerome Ramel, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication​

Opening remarks – Jean-Marc Chery, President & CEO

Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors Group – Marco Cassis, President, Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors Group, Head of Strategy, System Research and Applications, Innovation Office​

Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF Products Group – Remi El-Ouazzane, President, Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products Group​

Technology & Manufacturing​ – Fabio Gualandris, President, Quality, Manufacturing, & Technology​

Financial overview – Lorenzo Grandi, President and Chief Financial Officer The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.



ST's Capital Markets Day will be webcast live from Paris, France, on Wednesday, November 20 from 9.00am to 1.15pm Central European Times (CET) / 3.00am to 7.17am US Eastern Time (ET). The live webcast featuring video, audio and presentation slides will be accessible on ST's website cmd.st.com . All presentation materials can also be downloaded from the website immediately prior to the start of the webcast. After the conclusion of the event, a recording will be made available on the website.

