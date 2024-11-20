Celebrate Eid Al Etihad at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai with the Buy 3, Get 1 Free Offer!

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19 November 2024: Join MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the Middle East’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, in commemoration of Eid Al Etihad, where family fun and national pride come together. In honour of 53 years of unity, guests can take advantage of the exclusive Eid Al Etihad Special Offer: Buy 3 Tickets and Get 1 Free and immerse themselves in a celebration packed with thrilling rides, entertainment and cultural experiences.



As part of the festivities, visitors will be captivated by the daily live Ayala dance performances, that bring a touch of Emirati tradition. But the fun doesn’t stop there—entertaining character meet-and-greets will have little ones and grown-ups grinning from ear to ear.



Adventure seekers will be spoiled for choice with 29 thrilling rides and attractions. Those looking for an adrenaline rush can strap in for the Capitol Bullet Train, where breathtaking drops and high-speed turns will have their hearts racing. Visitors can step into the world of elite magicians with Now You See Me: High Roller, a dizzying spin coaster that propels guests into the heart of an exhilarating heist. Action fans can experience the John Wick: Open Contract ride offering an immersive, pulse-racing mission like no other. Fans of supernatural thrills can brace Underworld 4D, where vampires and Lycans engage in an epic battle, brought to life with stunning multi-sensory effects. Madagascar Mad Pursuit promises a wild, high-speed rollercoaster experience that keeps everyone on the edge of their seats.



Hungry adventurers can refuel with MOTIONGATE™ Dubai’s fun and flavorful dining spots. Slurp up tasty noodles and a range of authentic dishes at Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop, where Po’s favorite goose dishes out deliciousness. For flame-grilled specialties, guests can head to Dragon Flame Grill or dive into whimsical, Smurf-inspired treats at Very Smurfy Café. And for those looking for a meal with a side of fun, King Julien’s Side Show Café serves a variety of dishes in the jungle-themed world of Madagascar.







MENAFN20112024007566016328ID1108904740