Exabeam and Wiz Partner to Strengthen Cloud Security Threat Detection

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) New integration combines Exabeam AI-powered analytics with Wiz's comprehensive cloud security insights to boost threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities



BROOMFIELD, Colo. & FOSTER CITY, Calif. — Nov. 19, 2024 — Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, today announced its partnership with Wiz, a leader in cloud security. This collaboration provides organizations with improved threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) capabilities, ensuring a more secure and resilient cloud environment. With its open architecture the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform supports a best-of-breed ecosystem that includes hundreds of product integrations to accelerate time-to-value and strengthen on-premises and cloud security.



“As organizations embrace cloud environments, the surge in cyberattacks is unprecedented, and visibility alone is not enough. Exabeam and Wiz are coming together to deliver what has been a missing piece in enterprise security,” said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Exabeam. “By uniting cutting-edge cloud security intelligence from Wiz with AI-powered analytics from Exabeam, we are transforming how security teams defend against evolving threats. Together, we’re empowering enterprises with the unmatched ability to see and stop attacks before they escalate.”



As cloud adoption continues to increase, so do the opportunities for new attack vectors. According to Gartner, by 2027, investigations involving cloud or third-party infrastructure will account for more than two-thirds of all reported incidents. This surge in cloud-focused threats makes it crucial for organizations to adopt more robust, integrated cloud security strategies that provide complete visibility and actionable intelligence across hybrid environments.



With the Wiz integration, customers will experience enhanced cloud security insights and streamlined onboarding to the Exabeam New-Scale Platform. The collaboration will integrate Wiz's in-depth visibility into toxic combinations of risk with Exabeam AI-driven behavioral analytics to give teams the ability to see trends of attack paths and remediation over time.



"At Dataminr, we’re thrilled to see two of our key security partners join forces to elevate our platform’s protection. The integration of comprehensive cloud security insights with AI-driven behavioral analytics will not only strengthen our defenses but also streamline our security processes, enhancing our ability to safeguard both our data and customers."— Ryan Mednick, Senior Director, Cybersecurity and Trust at Dataminr



Additional benefits from this collaboration include:



• Comprehensive Threat Detection for Streamlined Investigations: By connecting Wiz’s cloud insights with data from other security tools, the Exabeam New-Scale Platform offers a unified view for investigations. This integration allows security teams to identify and analyze patterns over time, track issue trends, and quickly prioritize critical threats across cloud and hybrid environments, strengthening their response capabilities.

• Rapid and Guided Cloud Security Intelligence: The pre-configured Wiz tile in the Exabeam New-Scale Platform simplifies onboarding, accelerating access to Wiz insights. With full API documentation support, organizations can quickly integrate the solution into their workflows, save steps, and reduce the time it takes to protect cloud assets.



“Our partnership with Exabeam aims to make cloud security more accessible and effective for our customers,” said Oron Noha, VP of Product Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “By combining our capabilities with advanced threat detection tools from Exabeam, we’re giving security teams the ability to see potential risks more clearly and respond faster. This partnership ensures that organizations can better protect their cloud environments without adding complexity to their operations.”



Exabeam and Wiz are poised to support even more organizations looking to fortify their cloud security. Exabeam will remain a catalyst for Wiz’s growing integration capabilities, powering their continued advancements to ensure customers stay ahead of emerging threats.



To learn more about the Exabeam and Wiz partnership, please visit:



About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations. High-integrity data ingestion, powerful analytics, and workflow automation power the industry’s most advanced self-hosted and cloud-native security operations platform for threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). With a history of leadership in SIEM and UEBA, and a legacy rooted in AI, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline security operations. Learn more at





MENAFN20112024006037013163ID1108904731