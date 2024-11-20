QFC DATA PROTECTION OFFICE ACHIEVES FULL MEMBERSHIP IN THE GLOBAL PRIVACY ASSEMBLY

(MENAFN- qf) 19 November 2023, Doha – Qatar: The Data Protection Office (DPO) of Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business hub in the region, has been awarded full membership in the prestigious Global Privacy Assembly (GPA), announced at the 46th GPA General Assembly in Jersey, Islands. This milestone underscores QFC’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of data protection and privacy.

The recognition was largely influenced by the establishment of the Data Protection Office and implementation of the QFC Data Protection Regulations and Rule 2021, which govern the processing of personal data within the QFC. These Regulations include enhanced obligations and rights for data subjects, solidifying their alignment with the international best practice and standards in data protection. They ensure that the rights and legitimate interests of data subjects are safeguarded, providing robust protection and transparency when processing personal data.

Having participated as an observer in the GPA since 2021, the QFC DPO now joins global leaders in data protection and privacy as an accredited member, reinforcing the DPO’s commitment to advancing global data privacy standards and Qatar’s position as a key player in the international data protection landscape.

Daniel Dominic Patterson, Commissioner - Data Protection Office, QFC, highlighted the significance of the membership: “Achieving full membership in the Global Privacy Assembly is an important step for the Data Protection Office and a testament to our team's hard work and the robust data protection framework implemented by the QFC. It strengthens our efforts to protect data privacy within the QFC and raises Qatar’s privacy standards. We look forward to collaborating with our local and international counterparts to shape the future of data protection and privacy.”

Founded in 1979, the GPA connects over 130 data protection and privacy authorities worldwide, providing leadership in the international privacy and data protection arena. Its mission is to foster cooperation among global privacy authorities and ensure that data protection laws evolve with technological, social, and legal developments.





