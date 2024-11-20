JBS Studios Launches: ALICE AI Smart Ink Pen Kickstarter Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALICE Smart Ink Pen & Mobile App

ALICE Smart Ink Pen and mobile app combine sensors and AI to help the user stay focused and maximize productivity when writing.

- Leo JB SmithDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JBS Studios has officially launched the ALICE Smart Ink Pen Kickstarter campaign. ALICE Smart Ink Pen, synced to a customizable mobile app, is designed to increase focus and maximize productivity for students and professionals. ALICE combines advanced sensors and AI technology to mitigate stress and induce calm in the writer to stay in the zone longer. ALICE Smart Ink Pen is not just a writing instrument-it's a gateway to better focus, productivity, and self-awareness.Technology Preview: ALICE senses when a person is stressed by measuring pen tip pressure and induces a positive habit loop through color reinforcement LED lights and customized inspirational messages, pictures, or songs delivered via mobile app and Bluetooth technology. ALICE is designed with artificial intelligence integrated circuit technology that tracks the time-of-day pressure changes to build a pressure profile that corresponds to the mood of the person. The messages delivered via Bluetooth can be customized even further to ensure the user receives the exact positive feedback necessary to correct their mood and can assist in personal stress maintenance and mitigation. This positive behavior loop would become a part of the user's core habits that can automatically reduce stress and increase inspiration and motivation to finish the task at hand, resulting in maximum productivity. The ink cartridge type and tip size are fully customizable to ensure an amazing writing experience. A stylus tip will also be an option for users who prefer to write on a tablet.“ALICE Smart Ink Pen bridges the gap between traditional writing tools and modern productivity technology,” said Leo JB Smith, the ALICE Smart Pen creator.“Whether you're preparing for exams or managing high-pressure work projects, ALICE is here to keep you focused and at your best.”Key Features of ALICE Smart Ink Pen* Mood Sensing Technology: Advanced sensors monitor user mood, providing real-time feedback on the mobile app.* Calming AI Integration: AI-induced effects help users maintain focus and achieve maximum productivity.* Versatile Applications: Perfect for students, professionals, or anyone looking for an edge in their daily routine.The Kickstarter campaign is currently live, with the funding raised used for prototype development and mobile app engineering, bringing ALICE Smart Ink Pen to life.In summary, ALICE Smart Ink Pen is a cutting-edge writing tool paired with a customizable mobile app designed to maximize productivity and focus by integrating advanced AI technology. Developed with the modern user in mind, ALICE combines traditional writing with innovative AI features for a calmer, seamless, and smarter experience.

Introducing Alice Smart Ink Pen

