Air Defense Activated In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The air defense has been activated in Kyiv city against enemy targets.

That's according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Air defenses are operating in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!” the report says.

Death toll in Hlukhiv drone attack rises to 12

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military launched attack drones at Ukraine. The air raid alert was declared in several regions.