Zaintech And Tencent Collaborate To Introduce Advanced Digital Twin Applications Regionally

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)



Revolutionizing results and transforming knowledge into power for enterprises Digital Twins support the optimization of business operations, enhancement of decision-making processes, and driving of sustainable growth in the digital era

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , ZainTECH , the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, announces a compelling collaboration with Tencent Cloud , a global leader, to further enrich digital transformation initiatives across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) through the integration of Tencent Cloud's cutting-edge Digital Twin technology onto ZainTECH's enterprise solutions.

This strategic partnership is a significant step towards empowering enterprises and government entities with innovative solutions that leverage the power of digital twins to optimize business operations, enhance decision-making processes, and drive sustainable growth in the digital era. The companies will capitalize on Tencent Cloud's expertise in this area and ZainTECH's deep understanding of the regional market dynamics and customer needs.

Tencent Cloud's Digital Twin technology offers a sophisticated platform for creating virtual replicas of physical assets, processes, and systems, enabling organizations to simulate, analyze, and optimize their operations with precision and efficiency. By harnessing this capability, businesses can gain valuable insights, streamline processes, and drive innovation across various industries.

Commenting on the collaboration, Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH said,“This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering transformative solutions that enable organizations to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Integrating Tencent Cloud's technology into our digital transformation initiatives will empower our clients to unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to our customers through strategic collaborations with global technology leaders.”

Digital twin technology is enjoying a widening range of applications, including testing new designs for equipment or spaces; conducting diagnostics on organizational health; and enabling more effective city management. ZainTECH's expanding portfolio of products and solutions, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, drones and robotics, modern infrastructure, and digital solutions can all benefit from the application of digital twin technology, as we help accelerate our clients' time-to-value.

Dan Hu, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) commented,“We are excited to partner with ZainTECH, a trusted leader in digital transformation, to bring our advanced Digital Twin solutions to the MENA market. Together, we will empower organizations to harness the power of digital technologies and unlock new avenues for growth and innovation.”

According to ZainTECH estimates, Digital Twin technology will revolutionize results and transform knowledge into power for enterprises:



Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Reduce maintenance cost by up to 30%

Predictive Maintenance: Cut downtime by up to 20%

Energy Savings: Optimize energy use by up to 15%

Faster Time-to-Market: Speed up product development cycles by up to 30%

Risk Mitigation: Lower compliance costs by 50% Data-Driven Revenue Models: Identify new streams through performance-based services

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group's ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions, across cloud, cybersecurity, big data, drones and robotics, and digital solutions.

ZainTECH leverages Zain's global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates as well as in other key markets in the Middle East. ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain's core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company's many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately serves to support Zain's vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

Please visit

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.



