Analytics As A Service Market Size To Rise At 24.8% CAGR, To Reach USD 80.07 Billion By 2032 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The progression in predictive analysis and the demand for enhancing organizational productivity is boosting the analytics as a service market. New York, USA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview: The global analytics as a service market size is projected to grow from USD 10.91 billion in 2023 to USD 80.07 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 24.8%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research. Market Introduction: Utilizing analytics as a service, firms that can explain the cost of financing an in-house data team can approach robust data analysis instruments. They can utilize cloud-dependent BI instruments to inspect big data and drive perspective even without experts or costly server space. With accessible analytics instruments, it is much simpler for the typical person to inspect data. Even those with minuscule or no technical experience can, with a little tutoring, assimilate how to execute reports, build dashboards, and link to data sources. With these robust instruments, businesses can also execute more intricate analytics, using things such as instant ML applications and AI to push profound perspectives from their data. Key Insights from the Report:

The market for analytics as a service is significantly shaped by analyzing data productively, procuring perspectives, and rendering informed decisions.

The analytics as a service market segmentation is mainly based on component, offering, data type, data processing, analytics type, enterprise type, vertical, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2023 USD 10.91 billion Market size value in 2024 USD 13.57 billion Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 80.07 billion CAGR 24.8% from 2024 to 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Market's Growth Drivers:



Partnerships between Key Players : Associations and alliances between prominent and contemporary contenders are anticipated to drive market growth. Prominent contenders are pulling together with contemporary contenders to swap technology and resources, which is expected to cause progressions in cost curtailment in progressive software. For instance, in May 2024, Wipro collaborated with the Centre for Brain Research to use AI, ML, and big data analytics in advancing inventive health solutions, contributing to analytics as a service market growth.

Technological Progressions : AaaS solutions are being improved with analytical potential that are more precise and prophetic and are fuelled by ML and AI. Firms can now effortlessly translate outcomes acquired from data visualization instruments and dashboards implanted within AaaS solutions. For instance, in March 2024, Cloudera joined forces with NVIDIA and disclosed to merge undertaking grade NVIDIA NIM microservices into their Cloudera Machine Learning commodity beneath the Cloudera Data Platform for AI/ML workloads. Surge of Industry 4.0 : The notion of Industry 4.0 includes the combination of sensors and machines to mechanize procedures, trade data, and handle tangible systems, causing an assortment of data sources. This causes the spawning of an extensive aggregate of data, which is not only appropriate but also offers treasured perspectives for determining through real-time analytics.

List of Analytics as a Service Market Key Players:



Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Atos

Google

Msys Technologies

Cloudera Thoughtspot

Geographical Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest analytics as a service market share. This is due to the progressive IT framework, elevated acquisition of cloud-dependent software and services, and notable funding in big data analytic solutions for several verticals that push regional growth. Additionally, the existence of prominent players pushes the regional market growth. In May 2024, SAP and IBM partnered to push client innovativeness and invention through generative AI and industry-particular cloud solutions. This partnership aims to assist businesses in becoming future-generation undertakings.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to growing funding in progressive analytics IT framework projects, digital modifications such as Industry 4.0, and speedy economic growth surfacing nations.





Market Segmentation:

By Component Outlook:



Solution Services

By Offering Outlook:



Software

Software by Integration

Cloud Type Services

By Data Type Outlook:



Structured Unstructured

By Data Processing Outlook:



Real-time Analytics Batch Processing

By Analytics Type Outlook:



HR Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Sales Analytics

Finance Analytics Operation Analytics

By Enterprise Type Outlook:



Small Size Enterprise

Medium Size Enterprise Large Size Enterprise

By Vertical Outlook:



BFSI

Telecommunication

Retail & Consumer Good

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government & Defense

Automotive

Education

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics Other

By Regional Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

