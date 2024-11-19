Lower House Forms Committee To Draft Reply To Speech From The Throne
AMMAN - The Lower House's Permanent Office on Wednesday decided to name the members of the committee entrusted with drafting its reply to the Speech from the Throne, which his majesty King Abdullah delivered at the second ordinary session of the 19th Parliament on Sunday.
The response shall be endorsed by the House and shall be presented to His Majesty within 14 days of the inauguration of the second ordinary session, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
