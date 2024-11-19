COP29 Green Energy Announcements Could Boost The Transition
Date
11/19/2024 11:07:42 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
With the 2030 deadline for doubling energy efficiency and tripling green energy capacity just a few years away, nations are deploying affordable wind and solar energy at record pace. The ongoing 2024 United Nations Climate Change conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan has seen a series of
announcements
that could accelerate the global transition to renewables in time to meet green energy goals.
For starters, the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA) announced that its membership has doubled since its launch at COP28. UNEZA was established under the guidance of the...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB: EAWD) are available in the company's newsroom at
About GreenEnergyStocks
GreenEnergyStocks
(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.
GreenEnergyStocks
is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:
Disclaimer
GreenEnergyStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
GreenEnergyStocks
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN19112024000224011066ID1108904445
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.