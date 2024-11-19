Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Paving The Way For NDA Submission

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage clinical drug company focused on developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), recently achieved a significant milestone in its drug development process. In early October, the company held a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), where it received clearance to proceed with pivotal Phase 3 studies for its lead compound, buntanetap.

“We are now ready to move into the highly anticipated Phase 3 stage,” Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., founder, president and CEO of Annovis Bio, was quoted as saying.“Our priority is to bring the treatment to patients as early as possible, and we are executing the next clinical trial at the highest standards to attain an expedited NDA submission.”

To view the full article, visit

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients.

For more information, visit the company's website at , and social channels LinkedIn , X and YouTube .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: T he latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN