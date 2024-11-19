US Hacker Gets 5-Year Jail Sentence For Billions' Worth Of Bitcoin Theft
Date
11/19/2024 11:07:30 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
A hacker tied to one of the
biggest crypto thefts
in history has been given a five-year sentence in a United States jail for money laundering. Ilya Lichtenstein admitted his guilt last year in a case involving the 2016 hacking of the Bitfinex exchange which resulted in the theft of almost 120,000 bitcoins.
Lichtenstein conducted the laundering operation with Heather Morgan, his wife, better known by her rap name“Razzlekhan.” Back then, the stolen bitcoin was worth approximately $70 million. However, by the time authorities apprehended the couple, the value of the cryptocurrency had skyrocketed to over...
Read More>>
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
[email protected]
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN19112024000224011066ID1108904440
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.