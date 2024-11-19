US Hacker Gets 5-Year Jail Sentence For Billions' Worth Of Bitcoin Theft

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A hacker tied to one of the

biggest thefts

in history has been given a five-year sentence in a United States jail for money laundering. Ilya Lichtenstein admitted his guilt last year in a case involving the 2016 hacking of the Bitfinex exchange which resulted in the theft of almost 120,000 bitcoins.

Lichtenstein conducted the laundering operation with Heather Morgan, his wife, better known by her rap name“Razzlekhan.” Back then, the stolen was worth approximately $70 million. However, by the time authorities apprehended the couple, the value of the cryptocurrency had skyrocketed to over...

