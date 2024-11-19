Arize AI Collaborates With Microsoft To Enable More Effective Enterprise Deployment Of Generative AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Arize AI now offers an integrated development experience on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry portal, SDK, and Command Line Interface (CLI)

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI, a leader in AI observability and LLM evaluation, debuted a deeper collaboration with Microsoft and a raft of new integrations at Microsoft Ignite today.

The updates come at a critical inflection point for enterprise adoption of generative AI. Despite the fact that most enterprises are planning production deployments of LLMs, over half still cite issues like data privacy and difficulty pinpointing issues (i.e. accuracy of responses) as barriers standing in the way of moving from prototype to successful real-world deployment.

Azure AI's advanced AI and cloud capabilities and Arize's deeply integrated platform are helping enterprise teams – including Fortune 500 airlines, financial services firms, retailers, and technology companies – overcome these barriers.

With Arize embedded directly in Azure AI Studio and available on Azure Marketplace, AI teams at enterprises can easily launch essential LLM evaluation and observability tools from Arize while keeping data within Azure.

In addition to this push-button integration, the Arize platform has several new integration points with Azure. These include:



Azure AI App Template Gallery : Azure developers now have access to prebuilt Arize templates to help monitor models and LLM applications, troubleshoot retrieval and tool execution issues, and improve the RAG pipeline – all in a gallery that is regularly tested and used by thousands of developers across the globe, with built-in security including keyless authentication to reduce the risk of leaked API keys.

Azure Native Integrations : Announced in private preview, developers now have an integrated development experience in the Azure portal, SDK, and CLI for Arize AI with integrated identity management and and seamless billing. Azure AI model catalog : Azure AI model catalog offers several pay-as-you-go inference APIs through Models-as-a-Service (MaaS); Arize's integration with Azure MaaS enables teams to objectively evaluate LLM systems and trace complex issues.

"Microsoft Azure AI platform is relied on by top enterprises to deploy cutting edge generative AI applications, and we're pleased to offer fully integrated tracing and evaluation tools to ensure safe and effective production deployments," says Jason Lopatecki, CEO and Co-Founder of Arize AI.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Arize AI as they expand their integration of Azure to drive AI innovation for their customers. Evaluation and tracing are essential tools for anyone building systems with generative AI and Arize – particularly with its open-source Phoenix library – has been a leader in this area," says Amanda Silver, Corporate Vice President, Developer Division at Microsoft Corp.

About Arize AI

Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform that helps teams deliver and maintain more successful AI in production. Arize's automated monitoring and observability platform allows teams to quickly detect issues when they emerge, troubleshoot why they happened, and improve overall performance across both traditional ML and generative use cases. Arize is headquartered in Berkeley, CA

Media Contact: David Burch, [email protected]

