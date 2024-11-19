Forging New Paths: Alfasigma Group And Fangzhou Inc. Chart A Course For Internet Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13th, a high-level delegation from the Alfasigma Group, led by Mr. Andriy Samoylovych, Chief Commercial Officer of Global Growth Markets, and Ms. Zhou Qin, General Manager of Alfasigma China, met with Dr. Xie Fangmin, Chairman and CEO of Fangzhou ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086), at the Company's offices in Shanghai. The two companies discussed current trends in China's Internet healthcare sector, along with potential areas for future collaboration.

Embracing Digital Evolution

The emergence of the Internet and digital technology has expanded the possibilities for Internet healthcare in China. Increasing numbers of patients are looking online for medical services that bring greater convenience and an improved customer experience. "The evolution of Internet hospitals in China is a gradual process that relies not only on technological advancements, but also fundamentally on developing patients' acceptance of new healthcare delivery models," elaborated Dr. Xie.

By leveraging an innovative hybrid model which combines initial offline consultations with online follow-ups, Fangzhou has boosted patients' acceptance and trust in its Internet Hospital services. This model has facilitated more convenient communication between doctors and patients, fostering deeper relationships and engagement, which are crucial to improving patients' treatment adherence.

Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Healthcare Delivery

Mr. Andriy Samoylovych engaged in a comprehensive discussion with the Fangzhou team, addressing topics such as expanding patient access to innovative drugs, the current landscape of Internet healthcare in China, and the insights gained from Internet based doctor/patient education.

For many years, Fangzhou and Alfasigma Group have engaged in extensive collaboration across multiple therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular health, vascular surgery, nephrology, endocrinology, hepatology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, and reproductive health. The meeting highlighted the latest achievements of both organizations while outlining directions for future partnership. Fangzhou and Alfasigma Group are eager to work together to drive innovation and enhance the delivery of Internet healthcare.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform. With 45.6 million registered users and 217,000 registered doctors on its platform (as of June 30, 2024), the Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients. For more details, visit .

Alfasigma is an international pharmaceutical company

founded in Italy, and operating in over 100 countries worldwide (through direct branches, affiliates and subsidiaries).

With more than

75 years of history, Alfasigma has a long track record in the

research, development, production and distribution

of innovative therapeutic indications.

Its

product portfolio spans specialty care, primary care and consumer care in five main areas:

Gastroenterology, in which it is a leader, Vascular, Rheumatology, Metabolic, Nutraceuticals & Medical foods.

