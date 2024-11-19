How Neglecting Global Cooperation Could Hurt You

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By APEC Secretariat

LIMA, Peru – It was 7:30 in the morning when Matthew woke up to an unusually dark sky with big clouds casting heavy shadows over the horizon. After helping his mother set up shop, he rushed to join the morning commute of an already crowded train. Raindrops started to hit heavily on the glass windows as he searched for a pole to grab, but Matthew did not mind. He was safe inside and his thoughts were preoccupied with thinking about a writing task he was given at work: to humanize an important but complicated topic like the APEC Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP).

Matthew was concerned that the FTAAP might feel as distant to others as the storm outside. Introduced 20 years ago, the FTAAP is APEC's ongoing journey to make trade better. Its goals are to make products more affordable, new job opportunities available, and relationships across the region much stronger. Above all, it is a symbol of working together as one community. But, while he knew about its relevance, he was also aware that the FTAAP is largely invisible to the everyday commuter or to the average person on the street.“It just feels irrelevant and foreign,” he muttered.

Neglect always has a price

Scrolling through his social media feed for inspiration, Matthew saw an article that resonated with the FTAAP story:“Neglect often goes unnoticed until it escalates into a crisis.”

“Neglect is something everyone can relate to,” it dawned on Matthew. Procrastinating on a project and missing a deadline, letting emails pile up, and ignoring chores until someone notices are moments when he traded short-term convenience for long-term harm.

“Often, it's easy to dismiss the consequences of neglecting something until it becomes a bigger issue,” he reluctantly admitted.

Pondering on this thought, Matthew realized that failing to nurture what the FTAAP symbolizes would also have consequences. This is a real problem amid an increasingly divisive world.

Matthew anxiously recalled his conversation with his mother this morning when she shared her unease about prices going up at their local grocery store and how that makes it difficult to manage their weekly budget.

The warning signs were already there. When governments impose higher taxes on imported goods, it often translates to more expensive products in the market. When governments increase trade restrictions, it can lead to half-empty store shelves or less variety from which to choose.

The price of neglecting the FTAAP was close to home. But as Matthew glanced at others around him, he understood that not everyone would feel it the same way. For instance, costlier food and clothes can make it more difficult for his mother to raise him and his little sister. Longer waiting times for products to be shipped can make businesses struggle and place people's jobs at risk, while divisive rhetoric can potentially alienate communities. Amid his reflections, Matthew recalled a study that he read, which emphasized a key point: in a divisive world, nobody wins.

Every action counts

Matthew's reflections made it clear to him that neglecting the FTAAP had tangible consequences. More importantly, it made him realize that the future of trade should not be about borders, rather it was about cooperation. But this realization sparked a bit of doubt:“What could he possibly do to help when he is just an ordinary person?” Unsure about what he could do, Matthew messaged his colleagues. What they told him were three practical things.

1. Stay informed

The most reliable source, of course, would be APEC itself, which publishes reports related to the FTAAP. One study highlighted that, over the last 20 years, APEC has advanced the FTAAP agenda across many fronts, including trade measures, services, investment, and other topics like inclusivity, digital trade and the environment. Also mentioned were the strong role that training had in empowering people's skills and knowledge and the many discussions held to move this work forward.

These efforts were helpful in developing trade agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). In 2022, an APEC study explored the depth of RCEP's commitment to eliminate tariffs on many products. Recently, APEC also introduced a new plan (the Ichma Statement ) to update the FTAAP work and ensure that it remains effective in today's evolving trade landscape.

2. Join the conversation

Many of the values that the FTAAP stands for are universal. And many of the consequences of neglecting the FTAAP, like higher prices, complex regulations and struggling businesses, are shared experiences. This means that conversations are out there, whether through social media platforms, academic channels or casual discussions among friends and family. Regularly exchanging ideas helps strengthen critical thinking and builds a sense of ownership for what the FTAAP represents.

3. Responsibly advocate for what the FTAAP symbolizes

Staying informed and joining conversations are worthwhile first steps. However, driving changes as an ordinary person is done best by responsibly lending one's voice. Advocating for what the FTAAP symbolizes could involve actively engaging with policymakers and local leaders, fostering discussions in class or integrating relevant values into one's business.

Reading through his colleagues' responses, Matthew felt a sense of hope and relief. Although it does seem simple, these actions are something that he could do. He believes that with awareness, he too could contribute one small action at a time. Refreshed, his first step was to share his reflections and realizations with others-to make his voice heard.

“I'm not powerless,” he told himself. And as he stepped off the train, Matthew saw the sun breaking through the once dark clouds and a bright sky greeting him. Finally, the rain has cleared.

