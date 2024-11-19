THE COLLEGE OF COMMERCIAL ARBITRATORS WELCOMES SIX NEW FELLOWS INTO ITS PRESTIGIOUS FELLOWSHIP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA), a professional, collegial organization established in 2001, announces the induction of six new fellows into its FELLOWSHIP. The CCA is an invitation-only organization that promotes best practices, standards of conduct, and ethics in the field of commercial arbitration in the US and internationally.

AUSTIN, TX, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA), a professional, collegial organization established in 2001, announces the induction of six new fellows into its FELLOWSHIP. The CCA is an invitation-only organization that promotes best practices, standards of conduct, and ethics in the field of commercial arbitration in the US and internationally.

The class of 2024 includes Steven M. Bauer (Boston, Massachusetts), Loretta M. Gastwirth (Mineola, New York), Hon. Michael C. Massengale (Houston, Texas), Terry F. Moritz (Highland Park, Illinois), Andrew D. Ness (Washington, D.C.), and Roderick M. Thompson (San Francisco, California)

The latest inductees, who were officially welcomed during the CCA Annual Meeting October 24-27, 2024 in San Diego, CA, add to more than 200 of the top commercial arbitrators who belong to the CCA. New members are carefully vetted and must be recognized as highly qualified arbitrators to be considered for membership. “The CCA continues to recruit and admit arbitrators who have demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and experience to undertake the most complex commercial arbitration assignments,” said Dana Welch, CCA President. “We are pleased to welcome the Class of 2024 as fellows and are confident that they will contribute to CCA's mission of promoting professionalism, best practices, diversity, and high ethical standards in commercial arbitration,” she added.

According to the CCA's leadership, enhancing diversity in its fellowship and in the profession is a top priority.“In the last decade, we have substantially increased the number of diverse fellows, although we know we have a way to go,” explained Welch. The CCA has implemented a number of initiatives to help address the issue, including a mentorship program that focuses on training newer arbitrators from groups that are underrepresented in the field of commercial arbitration, and creating a recruitment committee that will be laser-focused on this mission.

The CCA aims to provide a meaningful contribution to the profession of arbitration, the public, legal sector, and businesses that utilize commercial arbitration as a means of dispute resolution. The CCA fellows have the professional training, judgment, and years of experience to undertake the most complex and difficult commercial arbitration assignments. To learn more about the CCA or to find an arbitrator for your commercial dispute needs, please visit .

