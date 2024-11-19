Saudi Arabia, Iran Reaffirms Commitment To Beijing Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 19 (KUNA) - Saudi Arabia and Iran reaffirmed Tuesday their commitment to implementing the Beijing Agreement in all its provisions and their continued endeavor to consolidate their neighborly relations.

They also reiterated adherence to the Charter of the United Nations and the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international law, including respect for the sovereignty, independence, and security of states, the Saudi Press Agency reported following the second meeting of the Saudi-Chinese-Iranian Joint Tripartite Committee to follow up on the Beijing Agreement in Riyadh today.

The meeting was chaired by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Waleed Elkhereiji, with the participation of the Chinese delegation headed by the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Deng Li, and the Iranian delegation was chaired by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Political Affairs, Majid Takht Ravanchi.

Moreover, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have welcomed the continued positive role of the People's Republic of China and the importance of its support and follow-up on the implementation of the Beijing Agreement.

The People's Republic of China has affirmed its readiness to continue to support and encourage the steps taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop their relationship in various fields.

The three countries welcomed the continued progress in Saudi-Iranian relations and the opportunities it provides for direct communication between the two countries at all levels and sectors.

They noted the great importance of these contacts, meetings, and mutual visits between high officials of the two countries, especially in light of the current tensions and escalation in the region that threaten the security of the region and the world.

The participants also welcomed the progress of consular services between the two countries, which enabled more than 87,000 Iranian pilgrims to perform Hajj and more than 52,000 Iranians to perform Umrah with ease and security during the first ten months of 2024.

They welcomed holding the first meeting of the Saudi-Iranian joint Media Committee and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Institute of Political and International Studies of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two countries have additionally expressed readiness to sign a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA). The three countries look forward to expanding cooperation among them in various fields including economic and political.

The three countries call for an immediate end to Israeli aggression in Palestine and Lebanon and condemn Israeli attacks and violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

They further call for the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid and relief to Palestine and Lebanon, warning that the continuing cycle of violence and escalation is a serious threat to the security of the region and the world, as well as to maritime security.

The three countries reaffirm their support for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen in accordance with internationally recognized principles under the auspices of the United Nations. (end)

