Global E-Scrap Recycling Market To Reach $14.15 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 10.2%

The e-scrap recycling market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $8.68 billion in 2023 to $9.58 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as the rising volume of e-waste, regulatory measures, concerns over resource shortages, corporate sustainability efforts, and growing consumer awareness.

Global E-scrap Recycling Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The e-scrap recycling market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $14.15 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be driven by factors such as changes in e-waste composition, government policies supporting the circular economy, extended producer responsibility (EPR), opportunities in urban mining, and global collaboration.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The E-scrap Recycling Market?

The growing production of e-scrap is anticipated to drive the expansion of the e-scrap recycling market in the future. E-scrap, which refers to discarded or outdated electronic devices and equipment, is generated as the global production and consumption of electronic devices continue to rise. This increase results in a higher volume of electronic waste (e-waste), thereby boosting the demand for efficient recycling solutions.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the E-scrap Recycling Market?

Key players in the e-scrap recycling market include TES-AMM Japan, DOWA Holdings Co. Ltd., Aurubis AG, Tetronics Holdings Ltd, Boliden AB, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Sims Lifecycle Services Ltd, Umicore N.V., Stena Metall AB, Retronix Inc., Technology Conservation Group Inc., Sage Sustainable Electronics LLC, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd, Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP, Dynamic Recycling Inc., ERI LLC and Sims Metal Management Limited, Electronic Recyclers International Inc., Advanced Technology Recycling Inc., PowerHouse Recycling Inc.,

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The E-scrap Recycling Market Size?

Key players in the e-scrap recycling market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, including e-scrap recycling plants. An e-scrap recycling plant is a newly developed facility or project specifically designed for the recycling and processing of electronic waste (e-scrap).

What Are the Different Segments of the Global E-scrap Recycling Market?

1) By Product: IT and Telecom Equipment, Small Household Appliances, Large White Goods, Consumer Electronics, Other Products

2) By Processed Material: Metal, Glass, Plastic, Other Processed Materials

3) By Application: Dealing Materials, Recycling Materials

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The E-scrap Recycling Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The E-scrap Recycling Market?

E-scrap recycling involves the reprocessing and reuse of electronic waste. This process aims to recover materials from discarded electronics, which can then be repurposed for use in new electronic products.

The E-scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global E-scrap Recycling Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The E-scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into e-scrap recycling market size, e-scrap recycling market drivers and trends, e-scrap recycling competitors' revenues, and e-scrap recycling market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

