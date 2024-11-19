Advamed Statement On President-Elect Trump's Intent To Nominate Dr. Oz To Lead CMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvaMed , the Medtech Association, released the following statement from President and CEO Scott Whitaker on President-elect Trump's announcement that he intends to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services:

"Dr. Oz has firsthand experience with medical and as a result understands the incredible impact these technologies can have in the lives of patients in need. And as a practitioner, he has also seen firsthand the negative impact a lack of access to these technologies can have on these same patients. When the best medical technology is in the hands of skilled surgeons and doctors, we can help heal the sickest patients, prevent disease progression, and restore the health of the American people. We look forward to working with Dr. Oz to strengthen access to and coverage of the transformative medical technologies, treatments, and diagnostic tests that help Americans in every corner of the country to live longer, healthier lives."

Contact: Jim Jeffries

[email protected]

206-225-5226

SOURCE AdvaMed

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED