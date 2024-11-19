عربي


Flex Set To Join S&P Midcap 400 Azenta And Concentra Group Holdings To Join S&P Smallcap 600


11/19/2024 6:01:11 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Flex Ltd (NASD: FLEX) will replace Azenta Inc. (NASD: AZTA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Azenta will replace Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV ) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 25. Bain Capital is acquiring Envestnet in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Azenta's market capitalization is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.
  • Concentra Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CON ) will replace Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE: MYE ) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 27. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE: SEM ) is distributing the 80% of shares of Concentra Group Holdings it owns to shareholders in a transaction expected to be completed on November 26. Myers Industries' market capitalization is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 25, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Flex

FLEX

Information Technology

Nov 25, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Azenta

AZTA

Health Care

Nov 25, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Azenta

AZTA

Health Care

Nov 25, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Envestnet

ENV

Information Technology

Nov 27, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Concentra Group Holdings

CON

Health Care

Nov 27, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Myers Industries

MYE

Materials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

PR Newswire

