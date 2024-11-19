Flex Set To Join S&P Midcap 400 Azenta And Concentra Group Holdings To Join S&P Smallcap 600

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Flex Ltd (NASD: FLEX) will replace Azenta (NASD: AZTA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Azenta will replace Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV ) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 25. Bain Capital is acquiring Envestnet in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Azenta's capitalization is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space. Concentra Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CON ) will replace Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE: MYE ) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 27. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE: SEM ) is distributing the 80% of shares of Concentra Group Holdings it owns to shareholders in a transaction expected to be completed on November 26. Myers Industries' market capitalization is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Nov 25, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Flex FLEX Information Technology Nov 25, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Azenta AZTA Health Care Nov 25, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Azenta AZTA Health Care Nov 25, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Envestnet ENV Information Technology Nov 27, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Concentra Group Holdings CON Health Care Nov 27, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Myers Industries MYE Materials

