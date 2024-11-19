Swift Navigation And KDDI Launch Skylark Precise Positioning Service Across Japan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch marks milestone in breakthrough partnership to unlock vehicle autonomy and industrial with centimeter-accurate positioning

SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a global leader in precise positioning technology, and KDDI Corporation , one of Japan's premier mobile operators, announced the full commercial launch of Skylark® Precise Positioning Service in the Japanese market, which officially took place on October 8, 2024. Built on a carrier-grade network designed, deployed, and operated in partnership with KDDI, Skylark delivers unparalleled positioning accuracy to meet growing market demand for precision across Japan and beyond.

Skylark is a real-time, cloud-based GNSS correction service that delivers centimeter-level positioning accuracy by correcting errors in signals from Global Navigation Satellite Systems, such as GPS. It mitigates inaccuracies caused by atmospheric disturbances, clock drift, and orbital errors, improving positioning accuracy up to 100 times, from several meters to a few centimeters, unlocking advancements in:



Automotive and Robotics: Enables safe, precise operation of ADAS-enabled and autonomous vehicles and outdoor robots such as robotic lawnmowers and agricultural equipment

Supply Chain and Logistics: Increases precision and efficiency, enabling error-free deliveries and minimizing theft and loss of high-value goods. Infrastructure Development: Streamlines construction and mapping, ensuring pinpoint accuracy to protect buried utilities such as wires, pipes, and cables.



“As a leader in Japan's telecommunications infrastructure, KDDI is dedicated to driving digital transformation (DX) for a diverse range of customers,” said Yukio Hoshino, General Manager for DX and IoT service planning Dept. at KDDI.“In partnership with Swift Navigation, we have successfully deployed PPP-RTK corrections technology in Japan, delivering the high-precision positioning essential for applications such as autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, and more. By combining the extensive reach of Swift's technology with our robust communication infrastructure, we are committed to advancing innovative solutions and bringing real-world implementations to life.”

Skylark provides centimeter-level positioning accuracy with uniform performance continents. It is the first real-time, cloud-based service of its kind certified to meet stringent standards for the functional safety of road vehicles (ISO 26262:2018), providing the high-integrity positioning necessary for full vehicle autonomy. Advanced atmospheric modeling and carrier-grade network infrastructure, co-operated with KDDI and other carrier partners, ensure Skylark's industry-leading reliability and cost-effectiveness.

“Launching Skylark commercially in Japan with KDDI is a significant milestone in our mission to make high-accuracy positioning universally accessible,” said Tim Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Swift Navigation.“Japan is a critical center for digital innovation and manufacturing excellence, and we are thrilled to work with KDDI to deliver exceptional value in this market.”

Skylark is now available across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit:

Swift Navigation is changing the way we understand and navigate the planet. Swift's precise positioning solutions enable centimeter-level mapping, tracking, and navigation to unlock vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and digital innovation across industries globally. Some of the largest companies in the world are leveraging Swift's technology to enable safer driving, deliver autonomous vehicles and equipment, optimize logistics, and unleash next-generation mobile applications for navigation, worker safety, and augmented reality, among others. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com .

KDDI is a telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering multitude of services to individual customers through its“au”,“UQ mobile” and“pivo” brands, and to corporate customers through its“KDDI BUISNESS” brand.

In May 2022, KDDI had stated“KDDI VISION 2030: The creation of a society in which anyone can make their dreams a reality, by enhancing the power to connect”. Under this vision, KDDI is promoting its business strategy in the Mid-Term Management Strategy (FY2022–FY2025), defined as the“Satellite Growth Strategy”. With a focus on 5G communications, data-driven practices, and generative AI, KDDI will accelerate business growth by providing value-added services in the growth areas of DX, finance, energy, and life transformation (LX) which encompasses five areas of future growth (Mobility, Sports/Entertainment, Web3/Metaverse, Healthcare, and Space).

Placing "sustainability management" at the core, KDDI will aim to achieve the sustainable growth of society and the enhancement of corporate value together with our partners, by harnessing the“Satellite Growth Strategy” and strengthening the management base.



