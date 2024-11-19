The Count-Down Is On For Tokyo's Most Vibrant Art Event This Year 29-30 Nov 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TIAF2024

The 7th edition of the Tokyo International Art Fair

- Tasha Curator Sakura GroupTOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Set in the stunning Belle Salle Roppongi, just a stone's throw from the Mori Art Museum, the Tokyo International Art Fair brings together under one roof some of the most exciting and challenging artwork ever seen in the city.More than 100 artists and galleries will take part, transforming Tokyo's artistic landscape. Art collectors and enthusiasts alike will get a one-off opportunity to view the wide range of art on show, talk to the artists to learn what inspired them and buy unique art for their home, workspace or garden.They can also enjoy an exclusive preview by attending a champagne private view when the art fair opens its doors on the evening of Friday 29th November 2024 from 18:00hrPaintings, sculpture, photography, illustrations, jewellery and bespoke crafts created using a wealth of different media and techniques are just some of the artworks at the two day event, with each artist carefully selected for the calibre, style and individuality of their work.In launching the seventh edition of the hugely successful Tokyo International Art Fair, award-winning Sakura Group Curator Ms Tasha says, "This year's event will be a highlight on the vibrant Tokyo art scene, bringing a spectacular collection of contemporary work from established as well as emerging artists from across the globe – exhibitors from over 23 countries including many from Europe and Asia. I am thrilled to see a lot of Pop Art style work this year, which I am sure the local people will also be excited with."GALLERY GRAPPE (booth C02) from South Korea will be amongst the 100 international exhibitors. They will exhibit and sell the paintings from artists Kim SoonCheol, Kim MinSu, Jeon DaWha and Lee Na, who are worldwide famous.SOUTH TRIP GALLERY (booth D03) is the first Chilean Art Gallery oriented to the dissemination, promotion and export of Chilean and Latin American artists in the international art market.GALLERY ART POINT (booth D05) was established at Ginza in Tokyo with the purpose of promoting artists and expanding contemporary art market in Japan. Since opening in 1969, it has conducted a policy of presenting a wide range of exhibitions focusing on modern and contemporary art with local artists amongst them Hitoshi Yagi who is known for exploring new visual expressions through collage techniques, with a central theme of“What does a place belong to?”“Many more international exhibitors will be there, so the quality and the sheer diversity of the work on show will be outstanding. We want to fill the city with colour and get everyone talking about and buying art. The event will inspire and enrich everyone who steps foot through the door."Alongside the art on show, the fair will feature live painting, also live music by DJ 'Katsuya Everywhere', expect Geisha's to pour champagne on the opening evening, and there is the chance for every visitor to attend the Sakura Art Prize Ceremony on Saturday 30th November. The culmination of the event, the Sakura Art Prize recognise and acknowledge the hard work of all artists and galleries taking part, singling out one overall winner and two runners-up for particular praise.Furthermore a selection of local Japanese artists will be exhibiting and selling their original artworks such as; Risa Wada Tan, CHIKA TAKEI, Ogasawara Masumi Gallery, MT, and artist Makoto Ambo.We all welcome you to visit the 7th edition of the Tokyo International Art Fair on Friday 29th November and Saturday 30th November 2024.You can book your tickets online here:Japanese Press ReleaseLocation:Bellesalle RoppongiJapan, 〒106-0032 Tokyo, Minato City, Roppongi, 7 Chome−18−18 住友不動産六本木通ビル 1F・B1Dates & Times:Friday 29th November VIP Private View 18:00hr - 21:00hrSaturday 30th November Public Day 10:00hr - 18:00hr

Tasha Curator

Sakura Group

...

