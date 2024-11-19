SRI Management Celebrates Re-Grand Opening Of Pioneer Senior Living At Upland Park

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Senior Living at Upland Park celebrated its re-grand opening today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, ushering in a renewed era of excellence in senior living. The event, hosted by SRI Management , featured remarks from executives, community leaders, and the dedicated team behind this welcoming community.

“This community is more than a building; it's a home where residents can truly thrive,” said Don Bishop, CEO of SRI Management.“We're grateful for the trust Nicol Company has placed in us to manage this beautiful property, and today is a celebration of the incredible team and residents who make it all possible.”

Pioneer Senior Living at Upland Park offers a full range of senior living options, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, complemented by SRI Management's signature programs.

Artful Dining : A culinary program designed to enhance social and nutritional well-being.

Zestful Activities : Engaging opportunities to support physical and social activity. Heartful Care : A focus on creating comfort and security for all residents.



“From the moment we began managing this community, we recognized how special it is,” said Jamie Lancaster, SRI Management's Vice President of Operations.“The passion of the team here makes Pioneer Senior Living a place where residents feel truly supported and valued.”

Attendees included representatives from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, led by Membership Account Representative Richard Bigoney.“Pioneer Senior Living is a wonderful addition to the Huntsville area, providing exceptional care and fostering meaningful connections within the community,” Bigoney said.

Executive Director Katy Economou concluded the ceremony with a heartfelt invitation.“It's a privilege to lead such a dedicated team,” Economou said.“We are excited about the future and honored to serve our residents and their families.”

Pioneer Senior Living at Upland Park is open and ready to welcome new residents. For more information, please visit or visit the community at 6100 Kitt Lane NW, Huntsville, Alabama 35806.

About SRI Management

SRI Management's passion is providing our residents and their families with a uniquely exclusive senior housing experience embodying our core values of character, compassion, commitment, consistency, and communication. SRI Management oversees 50 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities. More information about SRI Management can be found at .

