Helium Evolution Announces Filing Of Q3 2024 Financial Results And Provides Operations Update

Three months ended Nine months ended Tabular amounts in thousands of Canadian

Dollars, except share and per share amounts September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Financial Net loss 185 592 678 1,234 Net loss per share, basic and diluted 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 Cash 4,432 7,072 4,432 7,072 Working capital 4,231 7,766 4,231 7,766 Total assets 10,816 12,720 10,816 12,720 Total liabilities 466 496 466 496 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted1 96,033,974 96,033,974 96,033,974 96,033,974

1The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, HEVI continued to execute on its focused strategy of developing the Company's 5.6 million acres of helium rights in southern Saskatchewan. With three helium discoveries, HEVI has made considerable progress toward its ultimate goal of producing and selling helium, generating cash flow and driving positive returns for shareholders. The Company remains committed to maintaining ongoing financial flexibility, evidenced by the Company's positive working capital position of $4.2 million at September 30, 2024, excluding $0.8 million of pre-purchased tubing and casing (“ Casing ”) that was not yet utilized at quarter-end.

Operations Update

HEVI is pleased to provide an update on its joint well located at 10-1-4-9W3M (the“ 10-1 Well ”). Drilling of the 10-1 Well, which is being drilled with North American Helium Inc. (“ NAH ”), commenced on November 12, 2024. The 10-1 Well is part of the previously announced development plan to drill up to nine wells in the Mankota area, as outlined in the Company's news release on April 2, 2024 .

The estimated total cost for HEVI's share in the 10-1 Well is approximately $0.4 million net, with a portion of the net cost being covered in-kind through the use of HEVI's pre-purchased Casing.

HEVI would like to extend its thanks to all shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support. The Company looks forward to providing future updates on the 10-1 Well and its other exploration and development activities.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

