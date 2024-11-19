(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Improved operating performance by reducing net loss by $52.5 million; reported net loss of $4.3 million and $56.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, for 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Significantly improved position by eliminating nearly all of its liabilities; reported $10.5 million as of September 30, 2024, and $99.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

$10 billion+, representing Tevogen's IP and product assets based on internal discounted cash flow models, is not reflected on the company balance sheet. Similarly, Tevogen's AI assets, a critical component of its innovation platform, remain unreported on company balance sheet.

Sufficient available capital to fund operations for the next 33 months, supported by a loan agreement. Approximately 78% of equity retained by Tevogen officers.

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious disease and cancers, has announced financial results for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2024, and filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tevogen's internally developed intellectual property and product assets, valued internally at $10 billion+ using discounted cash flow models, are not reflected on the balance sheet. Due to US GAAP accounting rules, the company was unable to report the fair market value of its assets, including proprietary immunotherapy technologies and cutting-edge artificial intelligence platforms. The company believes that the inclusion of Tevogen's IP assets on its balance sheet would significantly enhance its enterprise value.

Tevogen reiterated its confidence in its financial stability, confirming sufficient available capital to fund operations for at least the next 33 months, supported by a loan agreement, which Tevogen entered into in June. Additionally, Tevogen eliminated almost all of its liabilities which were $99.9 million as reported at December 31, 2023 and now are $10.5 million as reported at September 30, 2024.

Kirti Desai, CPA, Tevogen's CFO, commented,“The company is in a unique position as it relates to reporting intangible assets on our balance sheet. Tevogen has multiple granted patents, which were developed internally, and as per US GAAP rules, these internally developed intangible assets are not reported on the balance sheet as they do not have an acquisition price. This is significantly different than IP obtained through acquisition which can be capitalized as a noncurrent asset on the balance sheet and subsequently amortized like an intangible asset.”

Dr. Ryan Saadi, Founder and CEO of Tevogen Bio added,“The lack of an established market price to assign fair value of our highly appraised internally developed assets on our balance sheet, marks a distinct difference from similar cell therapy companies, such as Gilead and Bristol-Myers Squibb, which are able to capitalize similar assets acquired through multibillion-dollar acquisitions."

Commenting on the company's performance and unique ownership structure, Dr. Saadi concluded,“Tevogen's leadership stands apart in the biotech sector, with approximately 78% of equity retained by our officers, an extraordinary figure compared to the industry average of just 4%. In addition to our officers, our key employees have also been granted substantial restricted stock units in the company, reflecting our belief that our employees should also be owners of our success.”

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature's most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen's leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; Tevogen's development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancer and neurological disorders, including TVGN 489 for the treatment of COVID-19 and Long COVID; Tevogen's ability to develop additional product candidates, including through use of Tevogen's ExacTcell platform; the anticipated benefits of ExacTcell; expectations regarding Tevogen's future clinical trials; and Tevogen's ability to generate revenue in the future. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as“may,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“possible,”“potential,”“goal,”“opportunity,”“project,”“believe,”“future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company's control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the effect of the recent business combination with Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (the“Business Combination”) on Tevogen's business relationships, operating results, and business generally; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tevogen; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; costs related to the Business Combination and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; the failure to achieve Tevogen's commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen's business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen's limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

